Sources claim Olivia Wilde began her affair with Harry Styles while she was still in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis. Photo / Getty Images

Sources claim Olivia Wilde began her affair with Harry Styles while she was still in a relationship with Jason Sudeikis. Photo / Getty Images

Florence Pugh is worried, darling.

Olivia Wilde's new film, Don't Worry Darling, starring Pugh and music icon Harry Styles, is set to premiere later this month but it seems the red carpet will be an awkward experience for two of the stars.

Page Six has reported that Pugh has fallen out with Wilde after she began hooking up with Styles while still in a relationship with Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudeikis.

The former couple, who share kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5 announced the end of their seven-year romance at the end of 2020 with sources claiming Wilde's relationship with the Watermelon Sugar singer was the main reason for the split and claimed the affair left Sudeikis distraught.

But as the film's premiere date looms, a new source has come forward revealing the couple's scandalous relationship has upset not only Sudeikis but also Pugh.

Florence Pugh wasn't happy about Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles being "all over each other" while she was still with Jason Sudeikis. Photo / Getty Images

"I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry," a source said.

"Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable." They added.

The news comes amid fierce speculation from fans who noticed a possible riff when they saw Pugh made no effort to post about the film on social media.

Alarm bells first rang for Intrigued fans when the in-demand actress didn't so much as like Wilde's post about the film, let alone make her own promotional post.

After Wilde posted the full-length trailer for the film – which received no interaction from Pugh – she then made another post with a photo of Pugh in character which read, "Watching this woman work was such a f***ing thrill! Cannot wait to show you more. @florencepugh@dontworrydarling."

Again, the Black Widow actress did not interact with the post.

Fans quickly picked up on the snub and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

One person said, "The way Florence Pugh has yet to post about Don't Worry Darling even though there are two trailers out for it and yet she'll post about every single other project that she's doing right now - like what did Olivia Wilde do?"

Another said, "I need to know what Olivia Wilde did to my baby Florence Pugh on the set of DWD because my girl has been SILENT on movie updates."

Pugh and Wilde are yet to address the rumours.

Don't Worry Darling hits New Zealand cinemas on October 6.