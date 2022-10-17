Sudeikis reportedly discovered Wilde's new romance on a long-forgotten device. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis reportedly found out about his ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde's relationship with Harry Styles on an old Apple Watch.

The former couple's nanny made the claim during an interview with the Daily Mail, saying Sudeikis discovered details about Wilde's burgeoning new romance on the long-forgotten device.

"On the Monday morning [of] November 9, when I came back from a weekend off, [Sudeikis] was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn't know what had happened at all," the nanny said.

"After I'd got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, 'She left us. She left us!'"

The nanny went on to say Sudeikis was blindsided by Wilde ending their relationship, despite Wilde's claims their separation was amicable.

The nanny says Ted Lasso star Sudeikis was blindsided by Wilde ending their relationship. Photo / Supplied

The nanny also claims Sudeikis once lay under Wilde's car so she couldn't leave their home.

"[Wilde] was saying: 'I'm scared of you, Jason, I'm scared of you.' And he said: 'If you're scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?'

"So, then Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn't leave.

"She went back into the house, and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry."

The nanny says Sudeikis banned any of Styles' music being played in the house following the discovery of Wilde's new relationship.

The nanny says Sudeikis banned any of Harry Styles' music being played in the house following the discovery of Wilde's new relationship. Photo / AP

She alleges the actor also abruptly fired her one night while "drunk and out of control" when he discovered she had been texting Wilde.

A representative for Wilde says the nanny was not fired and chose to resign instead.

Wilde and Sudeikis separated in 2020 after being engaged for more than seven years. The former couple have two children together, 8-year-old Otis and 6-year-old Daisy.

Wilde won a custody battle earlier this year, when a judge dismissed Sudeikis' petition to have the children live in New York.

Wilde was infamously served those legal papers while on stage at CinemaCon. Sudeikis denies he ever intended for the papers to be served that way, however, Wilde says the actions "were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard".