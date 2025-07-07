Slipknot's Sid Wilson proposed to his long-term partner Kelly Osbourne backstage at her dad Ozzy's final Black Sabbath show in Birmingham, England. Photo / kellyosbourne
Sid Wilson took inspiration from Kelly Osbourne’s nickname when designing her engagement ring.
The Slipknot rocker proposed to his long-term partner – with whom he has 2-year-old son Sidney – backstage at her dad Ozzy Osbourne’s final Black Sabbath show in Birmingham, England, over the weekend, and it has nowbeen revealed he played an “instrumental role” in creating the gold-and-diamond jewellery he presented the 40-year-old star with when he popped the question.
An announcement from jewellers Mouawad, who created the ring, explained: “Sid played an instrumental role in shaping the vision for the ring, sharing intimate details and inspiration that brought the design to life.
“At the heart of this creation is a touching nod to Kelly’s nickname among her close friends and family – ‘Honeybee’.
“Drawing from this affectionate moniker, the ring’s design features a unique beehive-inspired structure, seamlessly marrying sentiment with elegance. The result is a dazzling 18K yellow gold ring adorned with both white and yellow diamonds, as well as citrine accents, echoing the warmth and radiance of the design’s muse.
Explaining his nickname for Kelly, Sid told jeweller Pascal Mouawad in a behind-the-scenes video: “Coincidentally, a friend of hers, Joan Rivers, used to call her this. I was a nickname she had for her. I didn’t know this, it was an amazing coincidence.
“It was because she would buzz around, like spread this good energy around, like a bee.