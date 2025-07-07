“The centrepiece is a stunning 2.5 carat round brilliant-cut diamond, symbolising the enduring and multifaceted nature of love.”

Explaining his nickname for Kelly, Sid told jeweller Pascal Mouawad in a behind-the-scenes video: “Coincidentally, a friend of hers, Joan Rivers, used to call her this. I was a nickname she had for her. I didn’t know this, it was an amazing coincidence.

“It was because she would buzz around, like spread this good energy around, like a bee.

“I want the ring to reflect this somehow, using honeybees and pollen and diamonds, obviously.”

And the 48-year-old rocker was thrilled with the end result.

He said: “It’s blinding, it’s perfect, she’s going to love that. It’s beautiful… It’s going to be hard to keep it a secret…it’s better than I had expected. It’s literally a fairytale."

Kelly shared footage from Sid’s proposal on Instagram on Sunday (local time), which featured her dad, and mum Sharon Osbourne, unwinding backstage at Villa Park with family and friends.

Kelly Osbourne's engagement ring. Photo / Mouawad via Bang Showbiz

Sharon could be heard saying: “You’ve got to be quiet!”

Sid then took Kelly’s hand and said: “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world!”

But before he could ask the important question, Paranoid hitmaker Ozzy jumped in.

He laughed: “F*** off, you are not marrying my daughter!”

Sid then continued: “I want to spend the rest of my life with you – and ask in front of all of our family and friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”

Kelly looked stunned before Sid stood up and put a ring on her finger while those around them cheered.