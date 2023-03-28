Olivia Wilde is said to feel "betrayed" after Emily Ratajkowski was spotted passing Harry Styles. Photo / Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski’s recent PDA with Harry Styles has landed her in hot water with the singer’s ex, Olivia Wilde.

A steamy video of the two kissing and dancing together in Tokyo went viral this week and a source has claimed it hasn’t sat well with Wilde, who is a friend of Ratajkowski.

Speaking to the news outlet the source said, “This is a betrayal,” adding that the model is “begging her [Wilde] for forgiveness”.

The source went on to say despite Wilde feeling betrayed she is “staying far away” and “taking the high road”.

“She is focused on her kids and her work,” says a source. “She wants nothing to do with this mess.”

Wilde and Ratajkowski have reportedly been friends for years with the latter even stating she feels “protective” of Wilde when she defended her during the Don’t Worry Darling media storm last year.

Speaking to Elle UK, the model said, “In the past year with Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde and the craziness of putting them in this box as if they’re monsters or witches. . .There’s nuance to it, but when you see the way that the whole world reacts to women, it’s really hard not to want to go to an extreme side of it,” she said adding, “I feel very protective”.

Emily Ratajkowski, centre, and Olivia Wilde, right, were seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, with British model Adwoa Aboah, mere weeks ago. Photo / Getty Images

The two women have been seen together multiple times in recent months including at the Vanity Fair 2023 Oscars afterparty where they were photographed with British model Adwoa Aboah.

They were also spotted together in the front row at Styles’ Paris concert in June last year. In a video posted to TikTok the two women were seen dancing and laughing together as they watched the former One Direction member perform.

Wilde and Styles dated for nearly two years before announcing their separation in November last year.

At the time a source told People magazine the two are “taking a break” from their highly publicised relationship, insisting they are “still very close friends”.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA,” one source told the outlet. “It’s a very amicable decision.”