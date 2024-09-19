“You have to be in the moment. You have to be present,” she added, when asked if she ever looks at Willis and wonders how he would be without the disease.

Willis, 69, was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in February 2023, shortly after he received an aphasia diagnosis the year before.

In May, Rumer Willis gave an update on Willis’ health in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“He’s great. Yeah, yeah, doing okay. Thank you so much for asking,” Rumer said at the premiere of her new film, My Divorce Party, at the 24th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival.

Bruce Willis and his daughter Rumer, and granddaughter, Louetta. Photo / Instagram @rumerwillis

“I think, for me, through this experience, what’s been so incredible is my dad is so beloved, and that’s been so evident in the transparency with which we’ve been sharing,” she continued.

“And I think if there’s any way sharing our experience brings hope - whatever comes forward as a family - that can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that’s … everything.”

Willis’ family announced in March 2022 that he was stepping away from acting after first being diagnosed with aphasia, which the Mayo Clinic defines as a brain disorder that impacts speech and language comprehension. A year later, they announced that his aphasia had devolved into frontotemporal dementia.

Demi Moore shared a photo of her and ex-husband Bruce Willis on his birthday. Photo / Instagram

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” they said in a statement on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know.”