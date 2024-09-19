“He’s great. Yeah, yeah, doing okay. Thank you so much for asking,” Rumer said at the premiere of her new film, My Divorce Party, at the 24th Annual Beverly Hills Film Festival.
“I think, for me, through this experience, what’s been so incredible is my dad is so beloved, and that’s been so evident in the transparency with which we’ve been sharing,” she continued.
“And I think if there’s any way sharing our experience brings hope - whatever comes forward as a family - that can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that’s … everything.”
“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” they said in a statement on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website.
“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know.”