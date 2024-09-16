Moore was married to the Die Hard star – with whom she shares Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30 – from 1987 to 2000, but remains in regular contact with her ex amid his ongoing health battle.

“What I say to my kids is you meet [people] where they’re at. You don’t hold on to who they were, or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment.

“And from that, there is such beauty and joy and loving and sweetness.

“When I’m in LA, I go over [to Willis’ house] every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share.”

She added that “given the givens, [Willis] is in a stable place”.

In 2022, Willis’ family – which includes his current wife Emma Heming Willis, 46, and their children Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 9 – announced he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with the speech and language disorder aphasia. His diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia was confirmed the following year.

Speaking to the Guardian recently, Moore also made a dating admission, telling the outlet: “Dating is not really where my focus is. Particularly in the last four, five years, my focus has been to lean into my work.

“I’m more in a place that’s much more about choice as opposed to feeling there is any kind of lack.”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.