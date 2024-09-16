Demi Moore has shared a brief update on the health of ex-husband Bruce Willis, while also revealing the advice she has given their children amid his battle with dementia.
The 61-year-old, who has been divorced three times – her exes including Ashton Kutcher, 46, and Willis, 69 – has been speaking openly about her life and career during the press tour for her latest film The Substance, which releases in New Zealand this week.
The Substance, a body horror that sees Moore starring as an ageing fitness guru on a quest for youth, also features Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley, 29.
During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Moore spoke candidly about the advice she has given her three children when it comes to communicating with their ill father, while also sharing how she “treasures” the time she spends with Willis following his dementia diagnosis early last year.