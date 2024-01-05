Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout has posted an image of the actor stroking her hair. Photo / Instagram@scoutlaruewillis

Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout has posted an image of the actor stroking her hair as she lay on his bare chest amid his dementia fight.

The 32-year-old and her mum Demi Moore, 61, shared a mass of family snapshots from 2023 over the Christmas holidays, including some appearing to be never-before-seen images of Die Hard actor Willis, 68, who was forced to retire from acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia.

In February 2023, his loved ones revealed his condition had worsened and that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

One of the most poignant photos shared of Willis by Scout and Moore shows her resting on her dad’s chest, with his tattoos on display – which include the names of his daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, whom he shares with his 45-year-old wife Emma Heming Willis.

Other snapshots included Scout holding her father’s hand as they rest at a table.

Moore and Willis are also parents of Rumer, 35, and Tallulah, 29.

It’s been reported Willis’ family is all staying under one roof amid his health struggles.

A source recently told Us Weekly about his dementia battle: “Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months, there are many more bad days than good.

“This experience has brought the whole family even closer together. No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him.”

Another insider added: “Once Bruce was diagnosed, everyone came together to keep his memory of the family intact and to be there as a constant reminder [that they] love him. [Everything] revolves around him.

“Sadly, there’s this ticking clock connected to Bruce’s condition. Everyone has come together for Bruce. They’re thankful they have each other.”

Willis’ frontotemporal dementia affects behaviour, problem-solving, planning and emotions.