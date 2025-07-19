Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump celebrates Colbert’s Late Show cancellation

By Maegan Vazquez
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

Calling it a financial decision, CBS announced that it will end The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and retire The Late Show franchise in May next year. Photo / Getty Images

Calling it a financial decision, CBS announced that it will end The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and retire The Late Show franchise in May next year. Photo / Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Friday celebrated the recently announced cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which CBS has said was “purely a financial decision”.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. He also

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save