Nelly and Ashanti in 2006. Photo / Getty Images

If you think it’s getting hot in here, it is because Nelly and Ashanti have rekindled their love a decade after their breakup.

New reports claim the two singers have rekindled their romance 10 years after their relationship came to an end in 2013, and sources close to the pair said they are “very happy” together.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source said: “Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy.” While another insider told the publication: “Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together.”

Nelly, 48, and Ashanti, 42, sparked rumours they were back together after being spotted in Las Vegas last month. The pair were seen by fans holding hands while attending the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight. Seen in a video taken shortly after their hand holding debut, a fan shared a snippet of the the iconic 2000s couple performing their hit Body on Me, during a pool party.

Nelly - I appreciate your help young lady



Ashanti - You are welcome sir 🤣🤣🤣😂🤣🤣



Nelly and Ashanti pic.twitter.com/5VBHXHANTS — Ioana Ioana (@BabyM07) April 26, 2023

Meanwhile, back in February, Nelly revealed that time had healed their past wounds and helped them “see things in a different light”.

He told Entertainment Tonight at the time: “Time does wonders for a lot of different things.

”And time is one of those things that allows you time to reflect on what’s what, and you get a chance to see things in a different light and see your faults,” adding, ”So I think we both did that and it’s cool that we just friends.”

In December last year, the Foolish singer appeared on stage with the Hot In Herre hitmaker during Power 98.3 and 96.1′s ‘Under the Mistletoe’ concert.

Following the show, Ashanti admitted she was surprised by the response from fans wanting the former flames to get back together.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, she told host Andy Cohen: “My reaction was, ‘wow’. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that.”

Although she stayed coy over whether or not they would get back together, she did admit they were in a much “better place” than they were when they broke up.

She added: “What I will say is we’re in a better place... We’re cool now. We had some conversations, so it’s cool.”