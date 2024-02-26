Adele is taking a break from singing after complaining of voice issues. Photo /Getty Images

Adele is taking some time off to rest her vocals after she suffered a scare during her Las Vegas residency.

Dubbing it one of her most difficult challenges, the Hello songstress is taking a break from singing after complaining of voice issues, which she claims made her sound like Ursula from the cartoon The Little Mermaid.

The British performer apologised to her fans at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, confessing that she was worried about hitting high notes after experiencing a chest problem, reports Daily Mail.

Stressed and emotional Adele, who has admitted many a time to being a motormouth, will be forced to “lock herself away” to stop conversing with her husband Rich Paul and her chatty son.

The songstress, who underwent surgery for throat polyps in 2011, shed light on her concerns while chatting to the audience at Saturday’s full house.

“In the middle of last night — I’m sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit. Your girl was tired. I didn’t sleep very well...”, she shared.

“And Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can’t hit my headnotes properly. I didn’t sleep very well and my chest is on fire. I can tell I’m going to have a coffee in like 10 days, but I’m still here.”

She then showed some appreciation for the crowd’s energy, thanking them for improving her mood with their positivity.

However, she then revealed that she would be taking time out to look after her vocal cords.

“Straight after this show I am going on voice rest. Can you imagine how hard now me not talking for three days is? So I’m going to be in bed coughing my guts up on complete voice rest.”

However, it wouldn’t be easy. “Not only is my partner an absolute chatterbox, so is my son,” she said. “So I am going to have to lock myself in a cupboard or something like that.”

Adele managed to sing her heart out for a hundred minutes while frequently taking sips of a hot water and honey drink in between songs.

The songstress started to feel a little bit better but noted her voice issues as she concluded the sold-out concert: “My voice came back about four songs ago...

“You’ve been amazing. The show. Thank you, thank love, magical, magical, all putting it together from the moment out. I’m so glad you had a good time. I look crazy, I feel crazy… I’m going to go on voice rest.”

Adele still has 20 concerts left of her Las Vegas residency prior to jetting off to Munich for a summer of shows. Her last world tour Adele Live saw her cancel her last two gigs at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2017 over vocal concerns.

This isn’t the first time Adele has opened up about her vocal injury and recovery.

In October 2011, the singer underwent vocal cord surgery to ease recurrent haemorrhaging caused by a benign polyp.

On stage, Adele confessed that her upcoming weekend plans - which consisted of shouting at her television and singing along to Jennifer Lopez’s new movie This Is Me — might have to be altered thanks to her vocal worries.

“I made very solid plans with my gay friends, they were going to come round to my house. We were going to light a fire, maybe have a spritzer, which obviously now I can’t have — dammit.

“And we were going to sit down and watch the new JLo movie, which I’ve been so excited about.

“B**ches f**king made other plans. They already have plans. And they have left me on my own.”

Adele now plans to review Lopez’s new film “in silence”.