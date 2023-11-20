Adele and Rich Paul were first rumoured to have tied the knot last year. Photo / Instagram

Adele and Rich Paul were first rumoured to have tied the knot last year. Photo / Instagram

Singer Adele has reportedly confirmed her marriage to Rich Paul — marking the newly-weds as one of the latest multimillion-dollar power couples in the industry.

The UK-born songstress, 35, and US sports agent, 41, were first rumoured to have tied the knot last year. However, the Hello singer reportedly confirmed their nuptials while making an appearance at her best pal Alan Carr’s comedy show, reports Daily Mail.

With Grammys, BRITs, Emmys, Golden Globes and even an Oscar under her belt, as well as 17 years in the music biz, a Vegas residency and a huge property portfolio, Adele has managed to build a mind-blowing US$220m ($365m) net worth.

However, not to be dubbed a breadwinner, Adele’s sports agent husband Rich lives up to his name with his huge US$120m net worth — which he has built from his US$1.4 billion ($2.32b) of contracts with his array of big-name sporting clients.

Aside from the overwhelming success in their fields, the couple have both taken an interest in the property market, with their biggest buy being that of Sylvester Stallone’s former house in Beverly Hills that they bought for an eye-watering US$58m.

Adele’s vast net worth has come from several channels — such as her music, touring and extremely lucrative Las Vegas residency.

Adele with her Best Pop Solo Performance Grammy for Easy on Me at this year's awards. Photo / Getty Images

Her music alone brings in millions in royalties, with her album 21 selling a total of 31 million copies globally, making it the best-selling album of the 21st century so far and one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Her third album, 25, has sold 22 million copies.

During her Vegas residency, Adele is making a mind-blowing US$624k a night and it was recently reported that the singer was offered a deal that doubled that amount to extend the dates to 2024 — which she has accepted.

Her music sales and touring pay cheques are funnelled into Melted Stone Ltd and other companies, the largest of which has increased in value by £11.4 million ($23.6m) in the past year.

Adele’s reported husband Rich Paul is a US sports agent who founded Klutch Sports Group, and has represented some of the most famous names in basketball.

His most notable client is his close pal and basketball superstar LeBron James.

He manages more than 20 NBA players and has been dubbed one of the most powerful agents in sports. To this day, his players have made over US$4 billion in deals — about half of which has been generated by James.

Chatting about his career, he once said: “I’m a unicorn in the sports agent business. Young, African-American, and didn’t go to a prestigious business school. To make it, I tell people to not only dream big, but achieve big ...

“I was blessed to take the leap at the right time and had success. Complacency is the cousin of satisfaction and I’m never satisfied. I’m more motivated now than ever before.”

Adele's husband Rich Paul manages more than 20 NBA players and has been dubbed one of the most powerful agents in sports. Photo / Getty Images

Adele is monopolising her Beverly Hills neighbourhood, seeing that she bought a third home next to the other two she already owns in a star-studded suburb.

She bought her third home from friend and fellow celeb Nicole Richie and her musician husband Joel Madden. The house is next door to both her former house and the place she purchased from her ex-husband Simon Konecki back in 2019.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom estate, complete with a pool and basketball court, was sold for US$9,950,000 on May 26. Her three properties have the potential to be made into a giant compound, making them a desirable asset.

Paul, meanwhile, purchased a home in Beverly Grove for US$3 million in 2016 prior to buying a second place two years later: a new build in Fairfax costing the sports agent a whopping US$4.35 million.

He then bought a new home in Beverly Hills in 2019 for US$11.7 million before moving into the former Stallone home with his wife Adele.