Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo in Stranger Things. Photo / Netflix

Laneway Festival has announced another act less than a week after revealing the official line-up and headliner Charli XCX, confirming Djo, the synth-pop music project of Stranger Things star Joe Keery, would be joining the programme.

Ahead of confirming the news on Monday night, Laneway Festival had teased there would be a mystery guest. Taking to social media, festival organisers shared an iMessage conversation between themselves and the special guest, with a voice-note giving fans a hint as to who the act might be.

“Hey, looks like you guys have one extra slot,” says a male voice with an American accent. “Any way I can get in on that?”

“You’re in! We’ll announce later today,” the reply reads.

A Laneway spokesperson told the Herald the message was a real voice recording from Keery.