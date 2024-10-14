Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo in Stranger Things. Photo / Netflix
Laneway Festival has announced another act less than a week after revealing the official line-up and headliner Charli XCX, confirming Djo, the synth-pop music project of Stranger Things star Joe Keery, would be joining the programme.
Ahead of confirming the news on Monday night, Laneway Festival had teased there would be a mystery guest. Taking to social media, festival organisers shared an iMessage conversation between themselves and the special guest, with a voice-note giving fans a hint as to who the act might be.
“Hey, looks like you guys have one extra slot,” says a male voice with an American accent. “Any way I can get in on that?”
“You’re in! We’ll announce later today,” the reply reads.
A Laneway spokesperson told the Herald the message was a real voice recording from Keery.
Keery performs under the moniker Djo. His song End of Beginning, the sixth track on his 2022 album Decide, was released as a single this year after going viral on TikTok. He is best known for his role as Steve Harrington on Stranger Things.
It will be his first Djo performance in New Zealand.
Other acts on the line-up include British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, US electropop artist Clairo, BICEP, Remi Wolf, Barry Can’t Swim, and Wellington-based indie-rock artist Vera Ellen.
The Auckland leg of the festival will return to Western Springs on Thursday, February 6, which also marks Waitangi Day. Like last year, people aged 16 and up can attend, although VIP 18-plus tickets are available.
To commemorate the news, Charlix XCX’s signature shade of slime green lit up Auckland’s Sky Tower on Thursday night. Several other landmarks in Australia also glowed “Brat green” — named after the artwork of her zeitgeisty album, Brat — to celebrate Charli XCX’s upcoming performances.
Melbourne’s Town Hall and Perth’s Trafalgar Bridge and Council House were Brat-ified on Thursday, while Marina Mirage Sails on the Gold Coast and Brisbane’s Hotel X were lit up overnight on Wednesday.
Laneway Festival 2025
Who: Charli XCX, Beabadoobee, Clairo, Barry Can’t Swim, BICEP present CHROMA (AV DJ set), Remi Wolf, Olivia Dean, Eyedress, Joey Valence & Brae, Skegss, Hamdi, Fcukers, Julie, 2hollis, Elliot & Vincent, RNZŌ, Vera Ellen
Where: Western Springs, Auckland
When: Thursday,February 6, 2025
Tickets: Pre-sale starts at 10am on Tuesday, October 15. For more information, visit the Laneway website here.