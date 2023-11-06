Tate McRae is coming back to New Zealand for two shows. Photo / Getty Images

Time to feed into your greedy era Kiwis, because Tate McRae has announced not one but two New Zealand shows.

That’s right, the rising star has announced her Think Later World Tour dates for next year and they include two huge shows taking place at Auckland’s Spark Arena and Wellington’s TSB Arena next November.

Marking her second visit to the country, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter will perform her hit songs at her November 19 and 21 shows, including songs from her first album I Used to Think I Could Fly as well as her newly announced Think Later album, which will be released on December 8.

The tour – which marks her biggest to date – will showcase her boundless vocal talent and evolution as a songwriter as she uses her music to explore the all-too-relatable feelings of falling in love, and falling out of it.

Being joined by charlieonnafriday throughout her 53-date tour – which sees shows throughout Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand - the star will perform her top hits including Greedy, Uh Oh and the disco anthem 10:35 along with many more from her upcoming album.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 14, at 3pm.

McRae last performed in New Zealand in July last year as part of her debut tour, which sold out in record time. Having first shot to fame at age 13 after becoming the first Canadian finalist on the American reality show So You Think You Can Dance, she began working on music and released her hit, One Day in 2019 which quickly caught the attention of RCA Records.

In the years since being signed, McRae has seen an impressive rise in popularity and was even named on the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2021 becoming the youngest musician to feature on the list.

Going on to release You Broke Me First in 2020, she gained instant success in New Zealand with the singer debuting at number 12 on the Kiwi charts. A clear sign of her growing popularity in the country came earlier this year with her most recent release of the single, Greedy, which debuted at number two on the charts.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Tate McRae

What: Think Later World Tour

When: November 19 and November 21, 2024

Where: Auckland and Wellington

Tickets: Live Nation pre-sale: Monday, November 13, at 3pm

Tickets for all shows go on sale Tuesday, November 14, at 3pm