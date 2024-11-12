The slices of fruit on the pavlova can be removed and redecorated by visitors at Bluey's World. Photo / Suneil Narsai

There are no big thrills such as rollercoasters or rides – and that wouldn’t be true to the world created by the show. The emphasis is on imagination and children coming up with games, just like in the show.

Primary-school-aged children really engaged with the interactive parts of the experience such as playing along when the pesky puppet Unicorse meddled in the experience and helping to create a giant Rube Goldberg machine in the playroom. Younger kids like my daughter Norah were happier just absorbing the rooms and seeing the recognition light up her eyes was magical.

I’m holding back some of the details so as not to spoil the surprise moments that had us gasping in wonder.

There’s nothing like the feeling of watching your kid’s face light up with wonder and excitement of seeing the magic of a fictional world brought to life.

At the end of the journey through the Heeler house we met Bluey and Bingo and everyone had a chance to get up close and personal with them. There were many high fives, big hugs and photos taken.

The Bluey’s World spectacle has been 18 months in the making and the final product transported us and all the other visitors on a scale I hadn’t imagined was possible.

Even the food options and kids playground was full of Easter eggs and in-jokes for fans of the show – from a hidden Turtleboy in the playground, to Bandit’s beloved spring rolls and Pizza Girls pizza in the food options at the end.

Bluey has diehard fans around the world, and not just children. Adults and young adults love the show and a couple of visitors had been moved to tears by the experience, one of the key people in the development team told me.

The entertainers at Bluey's World brought to life the story for the visitors. Photo / Suneil Narsai

“We wanted it to feel as authentic as the episodes do,” said Kate O’Connor, director brands and licensing at BBC Studios ANZ.

“Seeing the scale [of Bluey’s World] defies imagination.”

The Australian cartoon show of a family of blue heelers has taken the world by storm, becoming the No 1 show in America and the top-watched show on TVNZ+ in New Zealand.

The TV show, which first aired on ABC and BBC in 2018, was created by Joe Brumm, based on his experience of raising two girls, and he was involved in the making of Bluey’s World from the beginning.

The show is a thoroughly Queensland production and Brisbane has even transformed two of its CityCat catamaran ferries into CityDogs with Bluey and Bingo painted on the outside.

Two of Brisbane's CityCat ferries have been transformed into CityDogs while Bluey's World is open for visitors. Photo / Suneil Narsai

There were plenty of tears from the younger fans when it was time to leave with cries of “I don’t want to leave Bluey’s World ever” and “this was the best day of my life”. And I think nearly every person left with their wallets a little lighter courtesy of the incredible merch available in the gift store on the way out.

DETAILS

Bluey’s World Brisbane is open for visitors until September 2025. For ticket information and to book visit www.blueysworld.com.

The writer travelled to Brisbane courtesy of Tourism and Events Queensland.