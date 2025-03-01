Day two of the highly anticipated Gardens Music Festival at Auckland’s Domain ended on a rapturous high on Saturday, with British electronic duo Groove Armada headlining a stacked line-up of 90s and 2000s legends including Bag Raiders, Robin S, and 2manydjs.
Groove Armada formed in 1995 in London, and soon after started their own club night called Captain Sensual at the Helm of the Groove Armada.
On Saturday, they brought that club night to Auckland for one night only, with the ultimate intergenerational, disco-infused house rave to end all raves.
Full disclosure, I was only 4 years old when they released their iconic hit Superstylin‘.
But dancing with the very mixed-age crowd as Andy Cato and Tom Findlay chopped and blended like the musical magicians they are, I felt an overwhelming sense of nostalgia rush through me, and I’m sure everyone else did too no matter how old they were.
Now 30 years into a career that’s taken them from the stages of Glastonbury to sold-out tours across the globe, the pair’s throbbing beats and groovy switch-ups have well and truly stood the test of time.
Their incredible DJ set, filled with everything from a Beyonce song to a Bicep blend, topped off what had really been one of the best festivals of the Kiwi summer season.
Positive vibes started early, as local DJ Aroha served up her disco-infused tracks while the sun beat down.
Amid the giant oversized chess inflatables and cleverly placed fake flowers, I spotted plenty of twenty-somethings with their parents, hardened ravers, and even a man with a walking stick who busted out some absolutely incredible dance moves.
Speaking of dance moves, Bag Raiders gave those with the talent (unlike me) an opportunity to use the ample space to their full advantage.
Duo Jack Glass and Chris Stracey doubled down on the disco beats, including their hit 2009 song Shooting Stars, which also saw one of the biggest singalongs of the night.
Then came a huge surprise, the soulful voice of American singer Robin S (Robin Jackson Maynard) erupting from the stage with her much-sampled hit Show Me Love (1993).
“Do you realise this song is older than some of you?” she joked, as a lad in the front row gave her a bunch of roses.
For those who doubted her powerful pipes, she even let out a short acapella performance to thunderous applause.
Belgians David and Stephen Dewaele (Aka. Soulwax, aka, 2manydjs) were up next, and they were the perfect predecessor to the main event.
They won hearts from the get-go with house renditions of Th’ Dudes Walking in Light and ABBA’s Voulez-Vous, which were also accompanied by an impressive visual display.
By now the sun was setting and the dance floor was filling up with smiling, happy people in full boogie mode.
An air of “rave respect” continued to linger as it had all day, with people allowing one another space to dance, and even going as far as to chat about the awesomeness they were experiencing.