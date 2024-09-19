Pop star Dua Lipa has announced a second show at Auckland's Spark Arena in April 2025. Photo / Live Nation

Pop star Dua Lipa has announced a second show at Auckland's Spark Arena in April 2025. Photo / Live Nation

Dua Lipa fans, listen up: the British pop star is adding a second New Zealand date to her upcoming Radical Optimism tour due to “extraordinary demand”.

The 29-year-old Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will now perform two shows in New Zealand next April following her Australian leg in March. A fourth and final show has been added to her stint at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, as well as a third show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

She’ll then head to Auckland’s Spark Arena on Wednesday, April 2, with the second date now scheduled for Friday, April 4.

Dua Lipa has announced a second New Zealand tour date. Photo / Live Nation

Tickets to the newly added shows will be available during the general sale, which begins at 1pm today – September 20 – via dualipa.com.