Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Dua Lipa announces second NZ show as part of upcoming Radical Optimism tour

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Pop star Dua Lipa has announced a second show at Auckland's Spark Arena in April 2025. Photo / Live Nation

Pop star Dua Lipa has announced a second show at Auckland's Spark Arena in April 2025. Photo / Live Nation

Dua Lipa fans, listen up: the British pop star is adding a second New Zealand date to her upcoming Radical Optimism tour due to “extraordinary demand”.

The 29-year-old Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will now perform two shows in New Zealand next April following her Australian leg in March. A fourth and final show has been added to her stint at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, as well as a third show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

She’ll then head to Auckland’s Spark Arena on Wednesday, April 2, with the second date now scheduled for Friday, April 4.

Dua Lipa has announced a second New Zealand tour date. Photo / Live Nation
Dua Lipa has announced a second New Zealand tour date. Photo / Live Nation

Tickets to the newly added shows will be available during the general sale, which begins at 1pm today – September 20 – via dualipa.com.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In 2022, Dua Lipa also added a second date to the New Zealand leg of her Future Nostalgia tour after the first show at Auckland’s Spark Arena that November sold out.

Ahead of the back-to-back performances, she enjoyed a “perfect day” visiting wineries on Waiheke Island and drinking in the sunset from a yacht.

The pop phenom first performed in New Zealand in 2018 as the support act for Bruno Mars.

The world tour follows the release of the artist’s third studio album, Radical Optimism, in May. It marked the biggest album debut from a British artist this year, securing the number 1 spot on Billboard’s US top album sales chart and number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Earlier this year, she headlined Glastonbury Festival on the famed Pyramid Stage – a moment she said on Instagram that she had “dreamt of all my life”.

American Express cardholders will be able to access a presale starting at 11am on Wednesday, September 18. The artist presale starts at 12pm on Thursday, September 19, at dualipa.com. The general sale starts at 1pm on Friday, September 20, at dualipa.com.

Discover more

Dua Lipa Radical Optimism Australia and New Zealand Tour 2025

March 19, March 20, March 22, March 23 - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

March 26, March 28, March 29 - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

April 2, April 4 - Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment