Chris Stapleton will play Auckland's Spark Arena across two nights in 2025. Photo / Andy Barron

Kiwi country music fans, saddle up - Chris Stapleton will play a second show in New Zealand next year, as he adds more dates to his 2025 Australasian tour.

Citing “extraordinary demand for tickets”, promoter Live Nation today announced that Stapleton would play second shows at venues across Australia and New Zealand as part of his Chris Stapleton’s All-American Roadshow Goes Down Under tour in February and March next year.

He’ll now play Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on February 25 and 26, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 28 and March 1, and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 4 and 5.

Chris Stapleton has announced a New Zealand show as part of his tour down under. Photo / Becky Fluke

And in exciting news for his Kiwi fans, he’ll now play a show on Saturday, March 8 at Spark Arena in Auckland, in addition to his previously announced March 7 show at the Tāmaki Makaurau venue.

Live Nation confirmed tickets for the second show would be available when the general sale starts at 11am on April 12.

The Kentucky native has 10 Grammys, 15 Country Music Association awards and 10 Academy of Country Music awards under his belt. Most recently, he took home two Grammys this year: Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song, both for his number-one song White Horse.

He also counts the ACM Triple Crown Award among his many accolades, and was awarded Male Vocalist of the Year for the seventh time at the 57th CMA awards, breaking his own record.

Even if you’re not a country music fan, you’ll recognise him from his countless collaborations with some of the biggest names in music over the years, from Adele to Ed Sheeran to Taylor Swift, Pink, Justin Timberlake and Santana. He also performed the US national anthem at the Super Bowl in 2023.

A special guest and Grammy nominee, the blues rocker Marcus King, will join Stapleton for all the show dates.

Stapleton is an inspiration for countless artists working today, from Luke Combs to Teddy Swims — and with Kiwi audiences embracing country music more than ever in recent years, he can be sure of a warm welcome on stage in New Zealand.

Songs from Stapleton's fifth studio album are sure to feature during his Auckland shows next year.

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Goes Down Under - 2025 New Zealand shows

When: Friday, March 7, 2025 and Saturday, March 8, 2025

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

Tickets: One NZ customers and Mastercard holders have access to pre-sale tickets, starting on Tuesday, April 9 at 10am at one.nz/rewards. The Live Nation pre-sale starts on Thursday, April 11 and goes until 10am on Friday, April 12.

General public tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, April 12 at 11am. For more information go to Live Nation’s website.