Country artists Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Kaylee Bell. Photos / Getty Images, Oli Spencer, @kayleebellmusic

A few years ago, a cowboy-hatted and booted, plaid-wearing crowd filling Spark Arena to bursting point would have been a rare sight.

But today, country music and the culture that goes with it, usually seen as quintessentially American, is well and truly having a moment in Aotearoa.

Last night’s Luke Combs show in Auckland, which sold out in minutes, saw country fans packing out the venue to croon along to the star’s biggest hits from Beautiful Crazy to Forever After All.

Luke Combs thrilled a packed Spark Arena. Photo / Oli Spencer

In March, fellow country star Morgan Wallen also sold out Spark on a Wednesday night as he kicked off his One Thing At A Time world tour.

And Kiwi country artist Kaylee Bell, who opened Ed Sheeran’s New Zealand shows earlier this year, is going from strength to strength, becoming the first female Australasian country artist to be accredited Gold for a single or EP in Australia in 20 years for her EP Red.

So, why is country music seeing such a surge in popularity in Aotearoa?

One Kiwi who’s been working in the industry for years has some insight into why we’re embracing the genre that some promoters thought would never take off in New Zealand.

Originally from Auckland, Milly Olykan is the Country Music Association’s international chief, based in Nashville.

She got her start in Tāmaki Makaurau, where she reveals she did “all sorts of jobs” in the music industry, from working for promoters to managing bands on the side. She helped launch country music festival C2C - Country to Country - in the UK and made the move to Nashville permanent five years ago.

Milly Olykan, originally from New Zealand, is the Country Music Association's international chief whose mission is to bring country music to the world. Photo / Supplied

The city is, of course, the birthplace of country music. Artists who wanted to be country stars moved to the city and never had to leave, Olykan explains - but that’s starting to change.

“Historically, Nashville artists didn’t think globally because they didn’t have to. They could make a good living without leaving the US and that was driven by radio,” she tells the Herald.

With the rise in streaming and social media, artists began to reach wider audiences - and record labels, media and concert promoters all over the world had to take notice.

“It feels like country is getting a moment with radio playing country artists and the fans finally getting a chance to see artists live, which creates a great opportunity for us to take advantage of,” Olykan notes.

“I think it’s a combination of the artists themselves wanting to build a global audience, plus all of the social platforms making it easier to discover artists, and music lovers realising that they are listening to country music and loving it.”

Country star Morgan Wallen - pictured here performing in Nashville - played a show in Auckland in March 2023. Photo / Getty Images

The likes of Combs and Wallen have seen “incredible” chart numbers in New Zealand this year, she says, adding that “while there have always been country fans in NZ, these artists are broadening that audience to people who have never called themselves country fans”.

“It was exciting to see Luke Combs sell out Spark Arena in minutes and to know that he could have done multiple arenas across New Zealand.”

Olykan reveals the CMA is “starting to see real enthusiasm within the industry for the potential of country music” in New Zealand.

“As this continues to build momentum, I believe it will inevitably have a positive impact on local country artists building their profiles too.”

She points to the iconic Tami Neilson and to rising star Kaylee Bell as examples of Kiwi artists who have “really put the work in and who both represent different lanes within country music”.

So what is it about the country music culture - beer, boots and heartbreak ballads - that appeals to us?

Olykan guesses it’s because as a genre, country music is “authentic” - something that typically down-to-earth Kiwis gravitate towards.

“It is made up of songs that talk about real things and tell relatable stories ... I think the authenticity and lack of pretension appeals to New Zealanders. It’s music that appeals across generations as well, ultimately bringing people together.”

She thinks New Zealand is ready to launch a local country music festival like Australia’s CMC Rocks or Ridin’ Hearts Festival.

“It feels like the genre is at a turning point and that New Zealand could sustain a festival, which would allow more artists to view New Zealand as one of their stops when they tour.”

Country star Luke Combs wore a cap with a silver fern logo on display. Photo / Oli Spencer

Luke Combs is at the forefront of those artists looking beyond Nashville - and his manager Chris Kappy says Combs always wanted to take his act to a global audience.

“Luke from the beginning wanted to focus his career internationally,” Kappy tells the Herald.

“His popularity in New Zealand and around the world is what we have dreamed about, and it’s amazing to see fans all over the world connecting with him and his songs.”

Combs’ popularity with his New Zealand fans proves that country music has a special place in Kiwis’ hearts, and it’s only set to grow.

“His success internationally is revealing that country artists can appeal to a much wider audience,” Kappy adds.

“It’s exciting to be part of that momentum.”

Bethany Reitsma is an Auckland-based journalist covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2019. She specialises in lifestyle human interest stories, foodie hacks (what can’t you air fry?!) and anything even remotely related to coffee.