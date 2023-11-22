Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: Life lessons from a country king and an Irish rocker

By Russell Brown
3 mins to read
Higher, by Chris Stapleton, and All That Was East Is West Of Me Now, by Glen Hansard, are available digitally and on CD and vinyl. Photos / Supplied

Higher, by Chris Stapleton, and All That Was East Is West Of Me Now, by Glen Hansard, are available digitally and on CD and vinyl. Photos / Supplied

Higher by Chris Stapleton

With unruly long hair, a Stetson and ragged beard falling to his chest, Kentucky’s Chris Stapleton looks like the guy on a reality show building an off-grid cabin in Alaska.

But

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener