Chris Stapleton has announced a New Zealand show as part of his tour Downunder. Photo / Becky Fluke

For the first time, award-winning artist Chris Stapleton is heading Downunder to tour Australia and New Zealand.

Stapleton is bringing “Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Goes Down Under” to Auckland in 2025, following a string of shows in Australia.

The tour will kick off on Tuesday, February 25 next year at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, before heading to Brisbane Entertainment Centre on February 28 and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on March 4. Stapleton will then bring his tour to New Zealand for just one night, with the artist set to play at Spark Arena in Auckland on Friday, March 7.

Chris Stapleton will play at Auckland's Spark Arena in 2025. Photo / Andy Barron

The Kentucky native has 10 Grammys, 15 Country Music Association awards and 10 Academy of Country Music awards under his belt. Most recently, he took home two Grammys this year: Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song, both for his number-one song White Horse.

He also counts the ACM Triple Crown Award among his many accolades, and was awarded Male Vocalist of the Year for the seventh time at the 57th CMA awards, breaking his own record.

Even if you’re not a country music fan, you’ll recognise him from his countless collaborations with some of the biggest names in music over the years, from Adele to Ed Sheeran to Taylor Swift, Pink, Justin Timberlake and Santana. He also performed the US national anthem at the Super Bowl in 2023.

A special guest and Grammy nominee, the blues rocker Marcus King, will join Stapleton for all the show dates.

Stapleton is an inspiration for countless artists working today, from Luke Combs to Teddy Swims — and with Kiwi audiences embracing country music more than ever in recent years, he can be sure of a warm welcome on stage in New Zealand.

Songs from Stapleton's fifth studio album are sure to feature in his Auckland show next year.

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show Goes Down Under - New Zealand show

When: Friday, March 7, 2025

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

Tickets: One NZ customers and Mastercard holders have access to pre-sale tickets, starting on Tuesday, April 9 at 10am at one.nz/rewards. The Live Nation pre-sale starts on Thursday, April 11 and goes until 10am on Friday, April 12.

General public tickets go on sale on Friday, April 12 at 11am. For more information, go to Live Nation’s website.