DJ playing at Baseline Festival in Dunedin. Photo / Supplied

Baseline Festival was founded by Hamish Todd and Angus Tylee while studying at the University of Otago. Now in its fourth year, Hamish Todd talks record numbers and warm coats.

When we started Limitless Touring (the brand behind Baseline Festival), we thought there was a gap in the market for an outdoor festival experience in Dunedin and our dream was to run one. After running 20-plus smaller events across the country, we felt like we had the tools to give it a crack. In 2020 it was held at the Wingatui Racecourse but now the festival happens annually at Logan Park. Now in its fourth year, we’re looking forward to welcoming record numbers.

We’re the first of a kind in Dunedin. While Dunedin is no stranger to flat parties, gigs and even stadium concerts, we are the first outdoor music festival the city has seen. Baseline predominantly focuses on drum and bass and house for one day, but each line-up includes a hip-hop guest act.

Headlining this year are UK-based drum and bass artist Hedex ft MC Skywalker and UK-born electronic/rap artist Example, supported by other international artists Phibes and Terrence & Phillip as well as a plethora of national and local talent such as Wax Mustang, 33 Below, Hurricane Emily, and Bontempo.

Co-founders Angus Tylee and Hamish Todd on stage at Baseline in 2021. Photo / Supplied

Alongside providing a spectacular festival experience, Limitless Touring’s mission statement includes a commitment to ensuring that Baseline makes a positive contribution towards nightlife safety in Dunedin. This means providing a safe, supervised space for all attendees to party and making plans to account for the risks that come with running a festival. To achieve this, we work closely with the Dunedin Police, Otago University Students’ Association and Are You OK?

In between performances, head to the food court and grab a bite from Dunedin’s best food trucks, buy exclusive festival merch, grab a photo in front of the Baseline photo wall or head to one of the bars.

Do come prepared for the cold. No matter how much of a Dunner stunner it is, when the sun drops behind the hills it does get cold. We offer a coat check service at the festival so you can come prepared, drop off your coat, pick it up when it cools down and stay on until the end.

For a post-Baseline pick-me-up, head to George St or Vogel St for some great food and drink. Personal favourites include Good Good, Tokyo House and Vault 21.

Baseline Festival takes place on April 1, for more info and tickets, see baselinefestival.co.nz