How Air New Zealand operates its New York-Auckland flights. Video / Ben Cummins

Passengers aboard an Air NZ flight to New York that has turned back to Auckland were confused at why the plane didn’t land at an airport closer to their destination, but one has praised crew for “being amazing”.

A passenger, emailing from NZ2, says there was no formal announcement and she found out from her brother who was tracking the flight which has been turned back because of a fire at JFK Airport.

“Crew then confirmed it for me when I went to the galley. Some people [are] kicking off, but it’s not the crew’s fault. Most people can see they’ve been rebooked onto new flights,” the passenger said.

“Crew being amazing - [I] got a lovely hug from one of them.”

She said it is not ideal and passengers are all exhausted.

“But unfortunately not a lot we can do except pick up the new bookings and go from there.”

Passengers were confused at why they didn’t head for another United States airport but Air New Zealand says it made the call to return to Auckland when mid-Pacific because it would be easier to recover its schedule in the long run. Flying crew to an overseas port could add days to the recovery.

Air NZ this morning said an electrical fire in Terminal 1 at JFK Airport and the terminal’s subsequent closure forced NZ2 to divert back to Auckland.

“Diverting to another US port would have meant the aircraft would remain on the ground for several days, impacting a number of other scheduled services and customers,” an airline spokeswoman said.

“The flight is now returning to Auckland where customers will be rebooked on the next available service. Our teams are working through that process and will be on hand to help customers with their travel arrangements when they arrive in Auckland.”

The airline apologised for the inconvenience and said it was grateful for customers’ patience and understanding.

It would look after passengers who needed accommodation before their next flight.

Have you or has someone you know been on this flight? Please email newsdesk@nzherald.co.nz

This week an inbound Air New Zealand flight to Auckland from JFK diverted to Rarotonga because of Cyclone Gabrielle. Soon after launching last year, the NZ1 flight faced delays and a diversion because of strong headwinds on what is the airline’s longest route.

The problem at JFK comes as the airline tries to recover its schedule following Cyclone Gabrielle which resulted in 50,000 passengers being disrupted. About 10,000 were international customers and although some have been told it could be up to three weeks before they were re-booked, the airline is working to cut that.