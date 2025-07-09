Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines

Qantas cyber attack hackers get 10,000 meal preferences, 1.3 million addresses, expert warns of fraud risk

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

More details have emerged after millions of Qantas customers were the target of a cyber attack. Composite photo / NZME

More details have emerged after millions of Qantas customers were the target of a cyber attack. Composite photo / NZME

Qantas says unique customer data for 5.7 million people was stolen in last week’s cyber attack.

Some of the data could be pieced together by criminals pursuing financial fraud and identity theft, a cyber security expert told the Herald today.

The Qantas data included 1.3 million residential or business addresses,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Airlines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Airlines