Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance

Scams: Most people worried about pensioners falling victim but also admit to ‘oversharing’ online, Avast finds

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Most people still can't resist clicking suspicious links, despite frequently warning others not to do so, an anti-scam survey found. Photo / Jason Dorday

Most people still can't resist clicking suspicious links, despite frequently warning others not to do so, an anti-scam survey found. Photo / Jason Dorday

Senior citizens often reluctant to change bad habits are making themselves vulnerable to increasingly sleek scams, cyber security group Avast says.

The Avast Safe Tech Report, released today, found 46% of New Zealand respondents believed ageing loved ones had already fallen victim to online threats.

Stephen Kho, Avast’s director of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Personal Finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Personal Finance