Legendary rockers ZZ Top are returning to New Zealand in May 2025. Photo / Blain Clausen

It’s time to get “sharply dressed” and don your best “cheap sunglasses”, as legendary rockers ZZ Top are returning to New Zealand.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced a string of dates Downunder on Monday as part of The Elevation Tour.

The La Grange hitmakers will perform just two shows in Aotearoa in May 2025 - one in Auckland and one in Wellington - after hitting Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

The Elevation Tour dates will also feature support from blues-rock unit George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

A staple of the blues-rock and boogie sound for going on six decades, ZZ Top formed in Houston in 1969. The Texas trio maintained their original line-up - Billy Gibbons (vocals and guitar), Frank Beard (drums) and Dusty Hill (bass and vocals) - for more than 50 years, until Hill’s death in 2021. He was 72.