It’s time to get “sharply dressed” and don your best “cheap sunglasses”, as legendary rockers ZZ Top are returning to New Zealand.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers announced a string of dates Downunder on Monday as part of The Elevation Tour.
The La Grange hitmakers will perform just two shows in Aotearoa in May 2025 - one in Auckland and one in Wellington - after hitting Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney respectively.
The Elevation Tour dates will also feature support from blues-rock unit George Thorogood & The Destroyers.
A staple of the blues-rock and boogie sound for going on six decades, ZZ Top formed in Houston in 1969. The Texas trio maintained their original line-up - Billy Gibbons (vocals and guitar), Frank Beard (drums) and Dusty Hill (bass and vocals) - for more than 50 years, until Hill’s death in 2021. He was 72.