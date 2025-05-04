- Conductor Leo Hussain introduced the concert as featuring six composers for the price of four.
- Tchaikovsky’s Mozartiana Suite and Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony highlighted the performance with energetic and detailed renditions.
- Australian recorder virtuoso Genevieve Lacey impressed with Elena Kats-Chernin’s Re-Inventions, showcasing wit and rhythmic play.
Conductor Leo Hussain introduced Auckland Philharmonia’s Mozart’s Jupiter concert as the bargain of the season, featuring six composers for the price of four.
An irresistibly propulsive performance of Mozart’s final symphony would be our ultimate destination but, before that, we time-travelled in style as three composers responded to various music from their past.
Tchaikovsky’s Mozartiana Suite was a balletic delight. A fiery scherzo of a gigue and an occasionally pungent menuet swept us to a gorgeously sentimental Ave Verum Corpus, with lashings of harp and sweet muted strings.
A strutting theme with a string of showcase variations offered brilliant cadenza opportunities for concertmaster Andrew Beer and principal clarinet Jonathan Cohen.