“February 9th for anybody that’s watching from Australia, I’m coming back to Australia for the first time in eight years. Coming back to Australia on tour,” Drake said, adding that the shows will continue “until, like, March something”.

Drake has recently been engaged in a musical feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar, the pair releasing a series of diss tracks against each other.

This week a company owned by Drake filed a petition in a New York Court alleging that Universal and Spotify inflated the success of Lamar’s popular anti-Drake diss track, Not Like Us.

The Canadian (real name Aubrey Drake Graham) got his first big break starring as Jimmy Brooks in the popular teen series Degrassi: The Next Generation (2001–2008).

After leaving the show, his foray into rap music gained him international acclaim when he signed with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment.

His work is often noted for its unique blending of rap, trap and RnB, with chart-topping albums like Take Care (2011) and Nothing Was the Same (2013) and Views (2016) spawning multiple hit singles.

Ticketing and more information on Drake’s Anita Max Win tour can be found on Live Nation’s website.

Presale information

One New Zealand Presale: One New Zealand customers can secure tickets during a presale starting on Tuesday December 3 at 12pm. Visit one.nz/rewards to find out more.

Mastercard Presale: Mastercard cardholders get access to pre-sale tickets starting from Tuesday December 3 at 12pm until Thursday December 5 at 12pm. Preferred ticket access is available to Mastercard cardholders from Tuesday November 26 at 1pm. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Live Nation Presale: Thursday December 5 at 1pm to Friday December 6 at 11am. No code needed. Log in or register an account to access tickets in the presale.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.