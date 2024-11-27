Kendrick Lamar’s song topped the Billboard charts and was a summer hit, but a company owned by Drake claims in a court petition that it was rigged against him.
A company owned by Drake has taken legal action against Universal Music Group and Spotify, claiming in a petition filed Monday that the two music corporations artificially inflated the success of Kendrick Lamar’s popular anti-Drake diss track, Not Like Us.
The pre-action petition, filed by Drake’s Frozen Moments LLC in a New York court, alleges that Universal and Spotify used bots, the practice of payola and other deceptive business practices to boost Lamar’s summertime bop, which went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 shortly after its debut.
The petition alleges that UMG and Spotify violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), which is often used in criminal cases over organised crime, as well as false advertising and deceptive business practice laws in New York.
Universal has denied any wrongdoing. “The suggestion that UMG would do anything to undermine any of its artists is offensive and untrue,” a spokesperson for UMG said in a statement to the Washington Post. “We employ the highest ethical practices in our marketing and promotional campaigns. No amount of contrived and absurd legal arguments in this pre-action submission can mask the fact that fans choose the music they want to hear.”