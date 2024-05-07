Drake, left and Kendrick Lamar, have issues. Photo / Getty Images

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s highly publicised feud has taken a violent turn with a drive-by shooting taking place in the early hours of the morning.

The Daily Mail has reported a 48-year-old man has been rushed to hospital following a shooting which took place outside Drake’s US$100 million ($166m) Toronto home at 2am local time.

While it remains unclear if the actor was in his home at the time, sources close to the One Dance singer claimed the man shot was the star’s security guard, with witnesses further claiming he was shot multiple times.

A shooting reportedly occurred outside Drake’s Toronto home, leaving a man seriously injured



Drake was unharmed in the incident pic.twitter.com/q0SbCpcJnf — Dexerto (@Dexerto) May 7, 2024

Despite his ordeal, the man reportedly remains in a serious but not life-threatening condition and has received emergency surgery to his upper chest, it has been reported.

The shooting comes amid the high-profile rapper’s feud with rival rapper and 17-time Grammy winner Lamar. The news outlet has reported there is no link between the shooting and the musicians falling out at this stage of the investigation.

It’s understood Drake is “cooperating” with the Police.

Drake and Lamar’s rivalry first made headlines in 2013 after the latter claimed to be supreme over Drake in the Big Sean song, Control. While the pair have remained relatively quiet about their feud in the years since, things began to reach boiling point in October last year and again this past weekend with the release of multiple diss tracks.

Sharing the cover of his song Not Like Us, Lamar boldly showed a photo of his rival’s home covered in sex offender app branding.

The star then made allegations of Drake partaking in serious sexual misconduct and illegal behaviour in the wake of comments made by Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, 20, who said Drake once texted her when she was only 14.

Drake hit back at the damaging claims newest song named The Heart Part 6: “I never been with no one underage / Just for clarity, I feel disgusted, I’m too respected / If I was f***ing young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested / I’m way too famous for this s*** you just suggested.”

Kendrick Lamar made serious allegations about his rival rapper. Photo / Supplied

Drake added his name is not one “you gon’ see on (any) sex offender list” before referencing 36-year-old Lamar’s fiancée, Whitney Alford, an actress.

He raps on the song: “Only f***in with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns / I’d never look twice at no teenager.”

The Daily Mail has reported that despite the rapper’s rivalry, investigators do not believe the shooting was related to the online feud.

This is not the first time the five-time Grammy winner’s home has seen a violent incident. Elsewhere, in March 2021, a woman allegedly attacked the rapper’s security guard with a knife.