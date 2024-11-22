Kendrick Lamar decided to pop out and show the world his sixth album, GNX, today – sans promotion or warning. This after a highly successful year for the critically acclaimed artist, which included dominating a rap feud with Drake and cinching the headlining slot for next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.
Lamar unexpectedly dropped a link to the album on his social media accounts, along with a black-and-white photo of him wearing a handmade ERL belt made with vintage pins as he posed in front of the titular car, a classic Buick GNX, sending the hip-hop scene into a frenzy on social media.
Riding the hype, MTV quickly drafted an excuse letter for Lamar’s fans to send to their employers, explaining that they would “no longer [be] able to work today”.
The 12-track, nearly 45-minute album is mostly Jack Antonoff-produced and boasts vocals from SZA and mariachi singer Deyra Barrera on Gloria. The inclusion of heart pt. 6 to continue his “Heart” song series, is among other highlights.
As for the album title, Lamar has long held a place in his heart for GNX cars, which are a type of vintage Buick Regal. He told Complex that after he was born, his dad, who inspired his love for rap, brought him home in an 87 Buick Regal, and earlier this year he shared photos on Instagram of a GNX he bought.