This milestone comes on the heels of another major achievement, Fonoti-Fuimaono’s selection for the Merola Opera Program in San Francisco, a renowned training ground for future opera stars.

He credited his vocal teacher Nikki-Li Hartliep, his coach David Harper, the New Zealand Opera School, and his supporters for their contributions to this successful journey.

Emmanuel Fonoti-Fuimaono performs with Festival Opera PVCT.

Dame Malvina Major, whose foundation has supported Fonoti-Fuimaono’s development, says his success is proof of New Zealand’s extraordinary talent and highlights the impact of Tanzos, a programme providing world-class training for young opera singers.

“I always believed in the importance of a dedicated professional training programme for young artists here in New Zealand, and it’s now delivering exactly as I hoped it would,” Major said.

PPV founder and director Anna Pierard, who worked with Fonoti-Fuimaono from the beginning of his musical journey in 2014, said Fonoti-Fuimaono’s ability to connect with music and audiences has always been “extraordinary”.

“His success is entirely his own - driven by talent, hard work, and a deep passion for his craft. It has been a privilege to see him grow, and I have no doubt he will thrive on the international stage,” she says.

Fonoti-Fuimaono at the Royal Opera.

Thankful for the support he has received, Fonoti-Fuimaono is now ready for a new chapter of his career.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the many people who have supported and encouraged me over the past 10 years,” he said.

“To now have the Royal Opera House as my training ground for the next two years is an incredible opportunity, and I plan to make the most of every moment.”