Thank you Auckland - we had a blast...



Next up... the Gold Coast on Wednesday with @PearlJam



On the first night in each city, they’ll play fan-favourite albums Bossanova (1990) and follow up Trompe Le Monde (1991) in their entirety.

On each city’s second date, they will perform a “Classic Pixies Set” containing a cross-catalogue setlist and songs from their new album The Night The Zombies Came.

Superfans may want to get tickets for both nights.

The band is excited about the tour.

“G’day! We’ve not even played Sydney on this year’s tour yet and we’re announcing our return to Australia and New Zealand for November 2025,” the band posted on X.

Formed in Boston in 1986, the group are no stranger to Kiwi shores in recent years, having performed at Auckland’s Spark Arena in 2020 just before the Covid-19 pandemic and returning again for the latest Pearl Jam shows.

Pixies perform to a large crowd at Spark Arena in 2020. Photo / Greg Bowker

Current members include lead vocalist Black Francis, guitarist Joey Santiago, drummer David Lovering and bass player Emma Richardson.

Reviewer Chris Reed said of their 2020 Spark Arena performance: “It’s not just that they sound so good. The ire and fire of the records showcased here justify their place in the select group of truly influential rock bands.”

It’s been 35 years since the band’s Platinum-certified album Doolittle launched them into the UK Top Ten and 20 years since their celebrated reformation at Coachella.

Many claim the band is “deep into their second act,” and in the “midst of a creative purple patch”.

Ticket details

General public tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 26 at 1pm through Ticketmaster.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets with a pre-sale beginning on Friday, November 22 at 12pm and ending on Monday, November 25 at 12pm.

One NZ customers can also access a 48-hour presale starting on Friday, November 22 at 12pm through one.nz/rewards.



My Live Nation members can secure tickets between Monday, November 25 at 12pm and Tuesday, November 26 at 12pm.



For complete tour and ticket information, people can visit livenation.co.nz