Concert tickets have long sold out, but Taranaki fans can see this miniature replica of the flat where the band members once lived together in Dunedin parked up outside Four Square Fitzroy on Tuesday, April 16.

New Plymouth locals are in for a treat this week, as Kiwi icons Six60 and Four Square team up for the Grassroots Tour - an unforgettable journey across small-town New Zealand.

The tour will see Six60 travelling across the country, performing in intimate venues and showcasing their iconic hits in a stripped-back acoustic format.

In keeping with the tour’s grassroots spirit, a miniature replica of the flat where the band members once lived together in Dunedin will accompany Six60 to all 24 performances, parked up at the local Four Square in each town visit.

So, while concert tickets are unfortunately ‘long gone’ locals will still be able to get Six60 ‘vibes’, by visiting their local Four Square to check out the tiny house, snapping some photos and grabbing some exclusive merchandise.

The tiny house can be found at Four Square Fitzroy on Tuesday, April 16.

Greg Stone, Foodstuffs North Island head of Four Square said it’s a case of getting the party started early for Four Square.

“Later this year, Four Square celebrates its 100th birthday, so it’s great to be able to start the party early with a unique experience at so many of our stores. With the Grassroots Tour, we’re helping to put the spotlight back on the heart of New Zealand and celebrating the warmth and character of small-town Aotearoa. This collaboration with Six60 is representative of Four Square’s commitment towards community-focused Kiwi living, the cosy spaces we call home and of course, not forgetting your roots.”

Each store is putting its own spin on the celebrations, Stone said.

“Every Four Square is owned by a local grocer family and each store has been busy coming up with a unique way to celebrate the Six60 tiny house coming to their community. So, even if you can’t get your hands on a ticket to one of the sold-out tour dates, we still invite you to come take part in the tour yourselves and visit the tiny house at the local Four Square.”

Tim Jackson, owner-operator of Four Square Fitzroy, said the team at the store was buzzing with excitement to be involved with the Grassroots Tour.

“Our new format Four Square store only recently opened in November, so it’s a huge privilege to be able to host the pop-up shop here and do something special for the New Plymouth community.”

Fans can enjoy plenty of great music on the day along with some good deals, he said.

“The tiny house will be set up at our store on April 16, and we’ll be blasting the band’s biggest hits all day as well as selling a pie and drink combo for $6.60. We’re all really excited, it’s going to be a ton of fun. Big ups to the boys at Six60 for coming through. They stick to their word when they say don’t forget your roots!”

Win: The Stratford Press has 10 exclusive Four Square x Six60 t-shirts to give away to some lucky readers - to be in to win, simply email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with Four Square Six60 in the subject line. Include your name, contact phone number and postal address in the email and answer this question: Which Taranaki Four Square is hosting the tiny house? Competition closes at noon, Friday, April 26 and the winners will be contacted that afternoon. Check out our Facebook page for an extra chance to win before the competition closes.