Chaka Khan. Photo / Jamie Nelson

Grammy-winning R&B star Chaka Khan has announced her return to New Zealand as part of a tour celebrating her 50-year music career.

Khan, a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, will head to Auckland for just one show at The Civic on April 16, before travelling to Australia for shows in Melbourne, Byron Bay and the Sydney Opera House.

The star was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, marking five decades as a performer across multiple genres from classical music to pop.

The Chicago native first caught attention alongside her funk band Rufus on Stevie Wonder’s Tell Me Something Good, before her solo debut I’m Every Woman took the world by storm.

Khan hasn’t just made a name for herself as a singer but on the stage, from London’s West End to Broadway.