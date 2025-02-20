Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

R&B legend Chaka Khan announces show at Auckland’s Civic Theatre

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Chaka Khan. Photo / Jamie Nelson

Chaka Khan. Photo / Jamie Nelson

Grammy-winning R&B star Chaka Khan has announced her return to New Zealand as part of a tour celebrating her 50-year music career.

Khan, a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, will head to Auckland for just one show at The Civic on April 16, before travelling to Australia for shows in Melbourne, Byron Bay and the Sydney Opera House.

The star was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, marking five decades as a performer across multiple genres from classical music to pop.

The Chicago native first caught attention alongside her funk band Rufus on Stevie Wonder’s Tell Me Something Good, before her solo debut I’m Every Woman took the world by storm.

Khan hasn’t just made a name for herself as a singer but on the stage, from London’s West End to Broadway.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Chaka Khan. Photo / Jamie Nelson
Chaka Khan. Photo / Jamie Nelson

Kiwi fans can get their hands on tickets in a pre-sale for Mastercard holders on Monday, February 24 at 11am until Wednesday, February 26, 11am.

A Live Nation pre-sale stars on Tuesday, February 25 at midday, ending at 11am on Wednesday, February 26, with Mastercard Preferred tickets available.

Khan’s Byron Bay tour date is part of the Bluesfest festival lineup this year, with The Queen of Funk joining Toto of Africa fame in the tourist town as well as Christopher Cross, Maoli, Clarence Bekker Band, Eric Stang, Hussy Hicks, The Royals, Crowded House, Ocean Alley and Vance Joy.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Khan told Harper’s Bazaar of her 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction; “I’m not nostalgic at all.

“I’m just busy with my life, and suddenly I’ve been doing it for 50 years.

“I’m not counting. I’m just living every day like everybody else, so I’m surprised when birthdays come up. I’m like, ‘Oh, wow, tempus fugit (Latin for ’time flies')’, and I keep it moving. I’m really a next person.”

Chaka Khan 50th anniversary tour dates

Wednesday, April 16 - The Civic, Auckland

Friday, April 18 - Palais, Melbourne

Sunday, April 20, Bluesfest, Byron Bay

Tuesday, April 22 - Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment