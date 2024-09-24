Ibibio Sound Machine had the crowd dancing and singing along during their performance on the TSB Bowl stage on Saturday, March 16 during Womad New Zealand 2024. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Ibibio Sound Machine had the crowd dancing and singing along during their performance on the TSB Bowl stage on Saturday, March 16 during Womad New Zealand 2024. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The organisers of Womad Aoteaoa 2025 have announced the first artists booked to perform at Ngāmotu New Plymouth’s Bowl of Brooklands and Brooklands Park in March next year.

Womad is a festival featuring performers in music, arts and dance from around the world and across Aotearoa and draws thousands of festival-goers to Taranaki in March each year. Womad Aoteaoa 2025 will run from March 14 to March 16 and is one of the most anticipated dates on the festival calendar.

The 2025 line-up includes Trinidadian reggae singer Queen Omega, who has spent most of 2024 touring the world with her More Love tour, which started in January in Goa. She has been travelling the globe throughout 2024, performing at major reggae festivals in Europe, the UK and the US.

Trinidadian reggae singer Queen Omega is one of the first artists to be named for Womad Aotearoa 2025.

Born Jeneile Osborne in San Fernando in Trinidad and Tobago in 1981, she began her musical career singing in calypso and soca bands, before turning to reggae after she adopted the Rastafarian faith. Her mother encouraged her to enter local talent shows from the age of 9, and she soon began singing backing vocals for a local music producer.