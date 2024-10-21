“This tour is a throwback to Supergroove’s early days in the 90s, when they took their unique blend of funk, rock, and hip-hop on the road, building a devoted fanbase with their energetic regional tours.”

Frontman Karl Steven said the fandom that ignited in the band’s early years was “borderline bonkers”.

“We were barely in long pants when Supergroove used to roll into towns of all shapes and sizes to go nuts in the local halls, venues, streets and occasionally schools. That youthful excitement was true of our audiences as well, and the level of enthusiasm we encountered across the country was both humbling and, at times, borderline bonkers,” Steven said in a statement.

“Even back then it was clear that the whole Supergroove ‘phenomenon’ was only in part driven by the band itself, and that Supergroove was only truly ‘Super’ once the doors opened and the people came in.

“The opportunity to visit these towns and reconnect with some of these older venues (and humans!) in 2025 is something we’ve been excited to do for a long time, and we want to make the most of the opportunity to celebrate the fun of those early years, delivering a new show full of all the old hits, as well as special moments with great guest artists and a killer DJ to bring the old-school party vibes.”

Classics such as 1994′s Sitting Inside My Head, Scorpio Girls and You Gotta Know will feature in the hit-packed setlist, an ode to the group’s enduring musical legacy in Aotearoa.

Supergroove’s 1994 debut album Traction, which achieved Platinum status in its first week, was followed by Backspacer in 1996 and 2003′s Postage, their last studio effort.

In 2014, the group were awarded the New Zealand Herald Legacy Award and inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame.

“The Phenomenon Tour pays tribute to those early glory days and to the loyal fans who have been with them since the start,” the spokesperson added.

“It’s a rare chance for both long-time followers and a new generation of fans to experience Supergroove’s electric live energy.”

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Tuesday, October 29. More details can be found at eccles.co.nz.

Supergroove The Phenomenon Tour (with support from Troy Kingi, Rubi Du and DJ King Kapisi), April 2025

Tuesday, April 8

Sir Owen Glenn Theatre, Rotorua

Wednesday, April 9

Royal Whanganui Opera House, Whanganui

Friday, April 11

Opera House, Wellington

Saturday, April 12

Opera House, Wellington

Thursday, April 17

Trafalgar Centre, Nelson

Saturday, April 19 (Easter Saturday)

Town Hall, Christchurch

Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday)

Dunedin Town Hall, Dunedin

Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday)

Civic Theatre, Invercargill

Friday, April 25 (Anzac Day)

Black Barn Vineyards, Havelock North

Saturday, April 26