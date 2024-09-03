King Kapisi and Che Fu perform together as Hedlock for the Blues, Roots and Grooves festival in Palmerston North this weekend.
Aotearoa New Zealand music royalty hits town this weekend for what will be a special edition of the annual Blues, Roots and Grooves Festival.
King Kapisi and Che Fu - powerhouse frontmen in their own right - join forces as Hedlock to headline a festival that was founded three years ago by well-known Palmerston North musician Rodger Fox CNZM.
Fox died in May this year, aged 71.
For Kapisi, who toured New Zealand with the 25-piece Rodger Fox Big Band last year on the Brotherman Project, there was no question he was coming to perform at the festival.
Such was the respect he had for Fox and his musicianship.
“We’re going to be repping for my bro Rodger - 120 percent,” he said.
The Globe Theatre manager Gerry Keating, who helped “dream up” the Blues, Roots and Grooves idea with Fox over a glass of red wine, said it was a chance for all music - not just jazz - to shine.
There was no question of continuing with the festival, although Fox was dearly missed. He had been heavily involved in the planning before he died.
“Replacing Rodger is impossible. Even with dozens of people at the ready, and all in service to him, in honour of his remarkable energy, his complete commitment, his force of nature,” he said.
“His joy in music that so many of us felt when we watched him perform... continuing this mahi means working with existing projects and frameworks, ensuring their continuation with support from audiences, from community, from musicians.
“At the core of all this was the idea of connection - taking music to the people, making music for people.