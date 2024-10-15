Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show has announced a New Zealand tour in April next year. Photo / PhotoCo

Emmy-winning animated puppy Bluey will make her way across the Tasman next year.

The hugely successful stage show Bluey’s Big Play has been confirmed to tour New Zealand, with promoters announcing eight shows in five cities from Dunedin to Auckland.

Beginning on April 12 2025, Bluey’s Big Play will premiere at the Regent Theatre in Dunedin before two more performances at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena on April 15 and 16. There will be further stops at Wellington’s TSB Arena (April 19 and 20) and a performance at Globox Arena in Hamilton (April 23) before two final shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena on April 26 and 27.

Joe Brumm, the creator of Bluey, wrote an original script for the live show, which also contains music from Bluey composer Joff Bush. Andrew Kay is producing the adaptation in partnership with Live Nation and Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.

A reviewer from live entertainment company Broadway World said the Bluey stage show “has to be one of the best, if not the best, pieces of children’s theatre and family theatre that I’ve ever seen”.