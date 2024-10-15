Advertisement
Bluey’s Big Play NZ tour: Smash hit stage show confirms Kiwi dates

NZ Herald
Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show has announced a New Zealand tour in April next year. Photo / PhotoCo

Emmy-winning animated puppy Bluey will make her way across the Tasman next year.

The hugely successful stage show Bluey’s Big Play has been confirmed to tour New Zealand, with promoters announcing eight shows in five cities from Dunedin to Auckland.

Beginning on April 12 2025, Bluey’s Big Play will premiere at the Regent Theatre in Dunedin before two more performances at Christchurch’s Wolfbrook Arena on April 15 and 16. There will be further stops at Wellington’s TSB Arena (April 19 and 20) and a performance at Globox Arena in Hamilton (April 23) before two final shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena on April 26 and 27.

Joe Brumm, the creator of Bluey, wrote an original script for the live show, which also contains music from Bluey composer Joff Bush. Andrew Kay is producing the adaptation in partnership with Live Nation and Windmill Theatre Co for BBC Studios.

A reviewer from live entertainment company Broadway World said the Bluey stage show “has to be one of the best, if not the best, pieces of children’s theatre and family theatre that I’ve ever seen”.

Bluey will make stops in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. Photo / PhotoCo
Kate O’Connor from BBC Studios says they can’t wait to bring the show to New Zealand “following the incredible reaction to the live theatre show” in other countries.

Bluey’s Big Play, a retelling of Bluey’s story through a theatrical lens, has been wildly successful in Australia, the United States, and elsewhere, with 447 shows performed across 65 venues in Australia alone.

The cartoon blue heeler pup from Australia has been trotting the globe on a theatre tour spanning several continents performing the hugely successful stage show.

Bluey is one of the most well-known children’s shows. The hit children’s television series has won an Emmy and a Bafta, and is the most-watched children’s show in eight countries. It remains a popular choice for Kiwi kids, who can stream it on Neon and TVNZ+.

Where to buy tickets

One NZ and Mastercard will both hold pre-sales from October 18 at 12pm until October 22 at 11am. The Live Nation pre-sale will then open for 23 hours from October 22 at 12pm until October 23 at 11am.

Sales to the general public will then open from October 23 at 12pm.

For more information on Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show, the New Zealand tour and tickets, visit the Bluey website here.

