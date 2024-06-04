Queensland, the home state of hit show Bluey, has set a world record for biggest game of Keepy Uppy. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

She’s the little blue Heeler dog taking on the world on everyone’s favourite kid’s show and now she’s smashing world records, too.

On Sunday, June 2, hundreds of Bluey fans set the world record for the biggest game of “Keepy Uppy” in Queensland, Australia, overseen by adjudicators from the Australian Book of Records.

A venue like no other, the record-breaking feat didn’t take place in one place or on a single playing field but instead across the entire state of Queensland, which, as every Bluey devotee will know, is the home state of Bluey and her family.

Covering almost 2000km of Queensland, 702 Keepy Uppy enthusiasts joined in the fun, a game that is well-known to Bluey fans because it features in a much-loved episode of the show. The objective? To keep myriad red balls from touching the ground.

Friends and families rallied together, simultaneously gathering at various Queensland sites to show off their ball skills and channel their inner Bluey spirit – a little girl with limitless energy.

Adjudicators oversaw three official games played in unison at Brisbane’s South Bank - the city that inspires the show’s setting - all the way to Cairns Esplanade, as well as Main Beach on the Gold Coast before officially declaring a new Australian record.

Mini-games of Keepy Uppy also popped up along the Queensland coast, including Whitehaven Beach in The Whitsundays and in country towns as far-reaching as the Outback – such is the popularity of Bluey across her home state.

Kiwis too will delight in Bluey’s success, a TV series which has enthralled both NZ children and adults alike for the past six years; Bluey and her spritely younger sister Bingo enrapture kids with their happy-go-lucky antics, with the girls’ mum and dad proving all too relatable to real-life parents.

While the record-breaking games are now over, the fun never stops in Queensland, with the brand-new - and highly anticipated - Bluey’s World Brisbane set to open on November 7.

Bringing the magical world of Bluey to real life for kids the world over, this unique and immersive experience will take visitors into the Heeler family home, their backyard and Bluey’s wild, inexhaustible capers.

Located at Brisbane’s newest arts and entertainment precinct, Northshore, Bluey’s World is all set to bring even more tourists to the Sunshine State. As Queensland Premier Steven Miles explained: “For the past six years, Bluey and the backdrop of Brisbane has captivated audiences globally and now it’s time to bring the world here to Queensland.

Tourism and Events Queensland CEO Patricia O’Callaghan also added: “Bringing the Bluey’s World Brisbane immersive experience to Queensland means fans from around the world have a chance to experience Queensland’s world-class icons and landscapes, such as our beaches, rainforests, the outback and our Great Barrier Reef.”

Kiwis with Bluey-loving tots in their troupe should start planning their trip to Queensland and Bluey’s World now.

Tourism and Events Queensland is also offering one lucky group of four the chance to win a 12-night trip to Queensland, including a trip to Bluey’s World, where you’ll be some of the first visitors through the door.

The competition is open to several countries, including New Zealand, with entries closing at 5pm AEST on Sunday, June 30. For more details and to enter, see queensland.com/blueysworld.

For more things to see and do in Queensland, visit queensland.com/nz/en/home