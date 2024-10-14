Guy and Adrien Matlock on the cruise celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary. Photo / Moriah Matlock

Guy and Adrien Matlock on the cruise celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary. Photo / Moriah Matlock

An American couple are stuck in hospital in Denmark after one of them caught a “super-virus” during a Europe cruise.

Colorado couple Guy and Adrien Matlock decided to celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary by taking a 14-day northern European cruise, which departed on September 14.

Six days into the trip, Guy began experiencing flu-like symptoms. His condition quickly worsened and the cruise crew made the call to evacuate him to a hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark.

There, doctors discovered Guy was experiencing something akin to a super-virus. Influenza type A had developed into pneumonia, resulting in sepsis, which was causing “great havoc” to his body, according to the GoFundMe page set up by Guy and Adrien’s daughter, Moriah.

Guy went into cardiac arrest and the infection caused “mini-strokes” in his parietal lobes. Eventually, his heart and lungs started to recover but he is still on a ventilator and dialysis.