Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel / News

New bans to be introduced in Bali as Indonesia agree to a moratorium on development

By Emma Kirk
news.com.au·
2 mins to read
The Indonesian government has agreed to introduce new bans in a few areas in Bali which will affect Kiwis. Photo / Sophie Peng on Unsplash

The Indonesian government has agreed to introduce new bans in a few areas in Bali which will affect Kiwis. Photo / Sophie Peng on Unsplash

The Indonesian government has agreed to bring in tough new bans to some areas of Bali as the international tourist mecca grapples with the overdevelopment of the island.

Co-ordinating Ministry of Maritime and Investment Affairs senior official Hermin Esti told Reuters the government had agreed to temporarily ban the development of hotels, villas and nightclubs in some areas of the island.

While they agreed to a moratorium, Esti said they were still discussing a timeline for the ban.

Indonesian senior minister Luhut Pandajaitan told Detik the moratorium could be in place for about five to ten years.

He said there were about 200,000 expatriates living in Bali which had contributed to crime, overdevelopment and competition for jobs on the island.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bali’s interim governor Sang Made Mahendra Jaya said he put forward the moratorium to the central government, and suggested it be implemented in four of Bali’s busiest areas.

He was critical of the overdevelopment of hotels, villas, and beach clubs for commercial purposes.

Bali is one of Indonesia’s top tourist attractions, bringing millions of international visitors to the nation each year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

More than 2.9 million foreigners visited Bali in the first half of this year.

Recently, the government has been trying to reform over-tourism in Bali to improve quality, jobs and preserve Balinese culture.

Indonesia introduced a AU$15 ($15.75) tourist tax to foreign visitors entering Bali to improve sustainability and visitor experiences.

The Bali Sun also reported data from the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association showed there were 3500 registered hotels in Bali.

For months tourism leaders have been calling for change to how building and development permits were granted to tourism businesses.

It stated people felt the current rate of tourism development in Bali was unsustainable and on track to disaster.

Save

Latest from News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from News