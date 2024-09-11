The Indonesian government has agreed to introduce new bans in a few areas in Bali which will affect Kiwis. Photo / Sophie Peng on Unsplash

The Indonesian government has agreed to bring in tough new bans to some areas of Bali as the international tourist mecca grapples with the overdevelopment of the island.

Co-ordinating Ministry of Maritime and Investment Affairs senior official Hermin Esti told Reuters the government had agreed to temporarily ban the development of hotels, villas and nightclubs in some areas of the island.

While they agreed to a moratorium, Esti said they were still discussing a timeline for the ban.

Indonesian senior minister Luhut Pandajaitan told Detik the moratorium could be in place for about five to ten years.

He said there were about 200,000 expatriates living in Bali which had contributed to crime, overdevelopment and competition for jobs on the island.