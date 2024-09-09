The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is assisting Fisher’s family, with a spokesman saying, “We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

In a bizarre turn of events, Fisher is the fourth Australian to die in Bali in recent weeks.

Shane Ramsay, of Perth, died in a scooter crash in Bali’s popular tourist area of Seminyak. Photo / Unsplash

On September 1, 67-year-old Victorian woman Pamela Phillips died while diving at the popular diving spot, Manta Point, near the island off Nusa Penida. Described as an experienced diver, Phillips and her husband had joined 13 other tourists on a boat bound for the tourist hotspot.

Only eight minutes into the dive, Phillips returned to the surface, allegedly complaining of shortness of breath, but after a tour guide helped her on to the boat, she collapsed and lost consciousness.

She was taken to Nusa Medika Clinic, but was not able to be saved.

On August 30, 30-year-old Thomas James Cossins, of NSW, died in a high-speed motorcycle crash in Bali’s Sukasada district.

Chief Inspector Bachtiar Arifin, of the Buleleng Police Traffic Unit, later stated Cossins was unable to navigate the difficult terrain, ending up in a ditch and suffering severe head injuries.

Residents immediately ran to Cossins’ aid and he was transferred to Parama Sidhi Hospital, but later pronounced dead.

On August 18, Shane Ramsay, 30, of Perth, died in a scooter crash in Bali’s popular tourist area of Seminyak. Ramsay had been visiting to attend a friend’s wedding.

Having undergone emergency brain surgery, Ramsay was flown to Perth, but his life support system was later turned off in hospital.



