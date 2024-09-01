The best way to savour Bali’s culinary delights on a budget is to eat at local warungs, which are small, family-owned eateries that serve traditional Balinese dishes, and can be found lining the beaches and back streets. “Warungs are where you’ll find the real taste of Bali without breaking the bank,” says travel writer Stephanie Webb of Tripshepherd. Webb still dreams about the nasi campur (a mix of rice, vegetables and satay) she enjoyed at a local warung in Seminyak on a recent trip that cost only about NZ$3, making it an affordable yet authentic dining experience.

For budget-friendly activities, exploring Bali’s beautiful nature doesn’t have to come with a price tag. The Tegallalang Rice Terraces north of Ubud are a Unesco World Heritage Site and a great place to take in those exquisitely green landscapes that have made Bali famous. “Budget travellers can explore the Tegallalang Rice Terraces — admission is by donation and it’s an unmissable experience of Bali’s natural beauty,” advises Annelies De Gelas of the blog Travellers & Dreamers. Along the road bordering the terraces are plenty of shops and warungs, as well as swings where visitors fly over the fields below for a small fee.

Bali’s Tegallalang Rice Terraces are a Unesco World Heritage Site, and admission is often by donation, Photo / 123rf

I would encourage water lovers to spend time in Amed, a lesser-known seaside village at the feet of Mt Agung in Bali’s northeast corner. Plenty of corals and tropical fish can be spotted via a cheap snorkel rental just off the beach, the accommodations are affordable thanks to its remote location, and it’s much more walkable than other parts of Bali, making it great for those who don’t have a personal-use scooter. Plus, nearby hikes up the foothills of Agung volcano offer a bit of adventure rewarded by beautiful views across the sea.

Those proficient on a scooter can rent one for about $5 a day. Otherwise, better to stay safe and hire a Gojek or Grab taxi, which will set you back $1.50 for short trips and just under $4 for going farther afield. Riding on a scooter is “an adventure in itself and the best way to explore the island on a budget”, says blogger Madison Krigbaum.

Water lovers should spend time in Amed, a lesser-known seaside village at the feet of Mt Agung in Bali’s northeast corner. Photo / 123rf

Bali on a mid-range budget

For the traveller with a bit more to spend, Bali offers plenty of mid-range options that strike a balance between luxury and cost-effectiveness. This category of travellers can enjoy a more comfortable stay, indulge in finer dining, and partake in more exclusive activities, all without completely breaking the bank thanks to the island’s extremely affordable cost of living.

Accommodation-wise, smaller boutique hotels are usually better than your bigger chain brands. They offer stylish settings and amenities at reasonable prices, and a beautiful Indonesian breakfast with fresh fruit and coffee is almost always included. “We love the Patal Kikian hotel in Sidemen,” says David, an American living in Bali, referring to a lesser-known jungled area in east Bali that is often described as a less-crowded version of Ubud. “It’s perched on a hill with an infinity pool and really nice views of Mt Agung.”

Sidemen is a lesser-known jungled area in east Bali that is often described as a less-crowded version of Ubud. Photo / Unsplash

Mid-range travellers can also indulge in Bali’s famous wellness culture. “Bali’s spa culture is incredible,” Stephanie Webb enthused. “I spent an afternoon at a luxury spa in Ubud, enjoying a traditional Balinese massage that was worth every penny.” Massages at spas not affiliated with hotels are usually cheaper. For those staying in Sanur, the Bali International Spa Academy is always looking for “models” on which their students can train, so those willing to be a guinea pig can enjoy a 90-minute massage for as little as $5.

Filling up on free breakfast at the hotel, followed by an affordable meal at one of Bali’s local warungs for lunch, can free up money worth splurging on more high-end dining. As Robin Salvador, a seasoned travel blogger with Vinz Ideas, suggests, “Mid-range travellers may want to splurge on a sunset dinner at a beachfront restaurant,” something he describes as an unforgettable experience.

Exploring Bali’s cultural and natural sites is another way to experience the island’s beauty without overspending. Consider a sunrise trek up Mt Batur, an experience that combines adventure with unbelievable above-the-clouds views. According to Peter Gill, a travel adviser and destination wedding planner, “A sunrise trek up Mt Batur typically costs around NZ$80.”

A sunset dinner at a beachfront restaurant is an unforgettable Bali experience. Photo / Getty Images

Bali on a ‘no expense spared’ budget

While all the above experiences are familiar to me, the money-is-no-object version of Bali remains veiled — though I know it exists. For instance, this year’s Real Housewives of Dubai cast of wealthy socialites all came to Bali for the show, staying in a luxury suite in Nusa Dua and chartering a yacht for one luxurious afternoon at sea. For those for whom money is no object, Bali offers some of the most exclusive and luxurious experiences imaginable. Whether it’s staying in a villa with a personal butler or dining at an award-winning cave restaurant, Bali caters to the ultra-luxury traveller in every possible way.

Accommodations at the top end include opulent resorts such as The Mulia in Nusa Dua, the Bvlgari Resort Bali, and the Four Seasons Ubud, where every detail is designed to provide unparalleled comfort and exclusivity.

Accommodations at the top end include opulent resorts such as the Bvlgari Resort Bali. Photo / Getty Images

Dining experiences in Bali can also be taken to the next level. “For an unforgettable dinner, I would suggest making arrangements for a private dining session at Merah Putih,” says Mohd Rizwan, director of luxury tour operator Travelosei. The Michelin-starred chef here prepares a multi-course meal using the finest ingredients, in a setting that is uniquely Indonesian and truly unforgettable.

The oceanfront pool at The Mulia hotel in Nusa Dua. Photo / Supplied

Beyond yacht charters, which Mohd Rizwan confirms are great for snorkelling in harder-to-reach, crystal-clear waters or enjoying gourmet meals on deserted beaches, helicopter tours are available to provide bird’s-eye views over Bali’s iconic landscapes and surrounding islands. “Luxury travellers in Bali access some of the unique experiences that go beyond what is expected,” explains Rizwan.

Bali is truly a destination that offers something for everyone, no matter what you’re willing to spend. Whether you’re savouring street food at a local warung or enjoying a private dining experience in a five-star resort, Bali has a way of making every traveller feel as if they’ve found their slice of paradise here.

Checklist

GETTING THERE

Air New Zealand offers non-stop flights from Auckland to Bali all year round, with a flight time of just over 9 hours.

DETAILS

balitourismboard.id