Lucy’s daughter was named after the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi.

Lucy’s daughter was named after the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi.

A British mother was “absolutely devastated” and frustrated after her daughter was denied a passport because she was named after a popular Game of Thrones character.

Swindon mum Lucy was applying to get her 6-year-old daughter, Khaleesi, a passport. But she was shocked when she received a rejection letter over the name.

Officials told Lucy before the passport could be approved, she would need a letter of approval from Warner Bros., the creators of Game of Thrones, because they own the name’s trademark.

“I was absolutely devastated, we were so looking forward to our first holiday together,” Lucy told the BBC.

The family had been planning and saving up for their dream holiday to Disneyland Paris, but the rejection letter explaining the trademark issues with Warner Bros. shattered those dreams.