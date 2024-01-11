Your New Zealand passport is among the most powerful in the world, according to newly-released rankings.

For the first time ever, six countries are top of the list of the world’s most powerful passports.

France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Singapore have tied for first place on the Henley Passport Index for 2024, meaning citizens of those countries are lucky enough to hold the most powerful travel documents in the world.

That means they can travel visa-free or access visas on arrival for a total of 194 countries around the world.

The index is released by UK-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, drawing on data from the International Air Transport Association and covering 227 destinations and 199 passports.

For the sixth year in a row, Japan topped the list, while Singapore has risen from second to first since last year.

And for the first time, four European countries have risen to the top - Germany, Italy, France and Spain.

What about the New Zealand passport?

It’s placed equal sixth alongside Czechia, Poland and Australia, having visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a total of 189 countries - one more than last quarter’s 188.

Kiwis can travel to countries like Argentina, Armenia, Angola, the Bahamas and Colombia without a visa.

As for countries that require an E-Visa, they include Papua New Guinea, India and Chile, while a visa-on-arrival can be obtained in Samoa, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The New Zealand passport has risen slightly in the rankings for 2014. Photo / 123rf

As for second place, Finland and Sweden tied with South Korea, having easy access to 193 destinations - while Austria, Ireland, Denmark and the Netherlands came in third place, with 192.

Norway, Luxembourg, Belgium, the UK and Portugal came in fourth, and Malta, Switzerland and Greece ranked sixth.

The United Arab Emirates has climbed the rankings over the past several years, adding 106 destinations to its visa-free list since 2014 and landing it in 11th place this year.

Ukraine sits in 32nd place as of January 2024, followed by Serbia in 37th, North Macedonia in 45th, and Montenegro in 46th.

Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan came 102nd, 103rd, and 104th, respectively.

Henley & Partners chairman and passport index creator Christian Kaelin said the gap between those at the top and bottom of the index is bigger than ever.

The Australian passport is one of the most powerful - and expensive - in the world. Photo / Unsplash

“The average number of destinations travellers are able to access visa-free has nearly doubled from 58 in 2006 to 111 in 2024,” he shared in a statement.

“However, the top-ranked countries are now able to travel to a staggering 166 more destinations visa-free than Afghanistan, which sits at the bottom of the ranking with access to just 28 countries without a visa.”

From May 25 last year, the cost of applying for an adult New Zealand passport increased by $7, to $206, while the price of applying for a child’s passport increased by $5 to $120.

It’s part of a planned $24 increase (12.5 per cent) increase over three years, with the final price hike due in 2024 to $215 for an adult passport.

The change in price was announced in 2022 by the Department of Internal Affairs following a decline in passport applications.