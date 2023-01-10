The world’s most powerful passport in 2023 revealed

Henley & Partners has published their passport power rankings for 2023. Photo / Getty Images, George Peters

Three Asian passports have emerged as the world’s most powerful ahead of what is predicted to be a big year for post pandemic travel.

As the region begins to shake off most of its Covid-related travel restrictions, citizens of South Korea and Singapore have emerged in joint second place - with their passports granting visa free access to 192 countries each.

However they were both pipped to the post by another travel document from east Asia.

For a fifth year in a row Japan has been crowned the world’s most powerful passport, with 193 countries granting visa free travel or visa on arrival to holders.

Despite having extremely strict pandemic travel restrictions and only opening its borders to international tourists in October last year, Japanese passport holders were widely welcomed throughout the globe.

“With global travel now at around 75% of pre-pandemic levels, those with the opportunity to do so appear to be embracing what has been termed ‘revenge travel’,” said Henley & Partners, who compile the quarterly passport rankings.

In a statement yesterday, Henley & Partners said that the changes in rankings showed a direct link between passport power and growing economic strength.

China, which eased pandemic travel restrictions for citizens only this week, has also climbed in the ranks for 2023.

Having tumbled from 67th to 72nd in 2020, China has climbed to 66th most powerful passport, gaining visa free travel with five new countries.

New Zealand has moved little since 2020, but retains its value in the top 10 most powerful passports.

The black book of Kiwi travel remained static in 7th place, retaining visa free access to 186 countries.

Meanwhile the US and UK passports, which were once the top valued travel documents on the index, have stagnated in rank 6 and 7 respectively.

“It appears increasingly unlikely that either country will ever regain the top spot on the index which they jointly held nearly a decade ago in 2014,” they said.

Ukraine has one of the most improved passports. Climbing five places to 36th and gaining visa free access to 15 additional countries visa free since 2020.

Since the Russian invasion citizens have been granted temporary right to remain and work in the EU for up to three years under an emergency plan. Closer ties to Europe would only strengthen its position in the travel table.

“Ukraine would likely break into the Top Ten most powerful passports in the world if it were to join the EU,” said Henley Partners.

Despite sanctions the Russian Federation has climbed one place to 49th gaining relative strength.

Henley & Partners have been publishing the quarterly Global Mobility Rankings since 2018, comparing passports by the number of visa free destinations granted. The company advises on investment passports and pathways to citizenship.

The most powerful passports in 2023

1. Japan (193 destinations)

2. Singapore, South Korea (192 destinations)

3. Germany, Spain (190 destinations)

4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg (189 destinations)

5. Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden (188 destinations)

6. France, Ireland, Portugal, United Kingdom (187 destinations)

7. Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, United States, Czech Republic (186 destinations)

8. Australia, Canada, Greece, Malta (185 destinations)

9. Hungary, Poland (184 destinations)

10. Lithuania, Slovakia (183 destinations)

The least powerful passports in 2023

102. North Korea (40 destinations)

103. Nepal, Palestinian territory (38 destinations)

104. Somalia (35 destinations)

105. Yemen (34 destinations)

106. Pakistan (32 destinations)

107. Syria (30 destinations)

108. Iraq (29 destinations)

109. Afghanistan (27 destinations)

Source: henleyglobal.com