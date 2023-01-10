The nightly bunggul dance is a highlight of the Northern Territory's annual Garma Festival. Photo / Tourism Australia

Think you already know Australia? From First Nations art to celebrating the diverse rainbow community, these top cultural experiences will help you discover a new side to our transtasman neighbours, writes Sara Bunny.

Love for the land

For a spot of stand-up paddleboarding with some fascinating history on the side, join Wajaana Yaam Gumbaynggirr Adventure Tours on a jaunt around Coffs Harbour Solitary Islands Marine Park, NSW. Throughout the 2.5-hour journey, an experienced guide will fill you in on the traditional stories of the area, and you’ll also get the chance to taste seasonal bush tucker along the way. New to the board? No problem. Each tour starts with a SUP lesson to ensure all paddlers are ready to take to the water. wajaanayaam.com.au

Learn all the local stories of Coffs Coast on a stand-up paddleboarding excursion with Wajaana Yaam Gumbaynggirr Adventure Tours. Photo / Destination NSW

If you prefer to get your thrills on terra firma, Sand Dune Adventures offers a range of quad bike tours on the traditional lands of the Worimi people in Port Stephens, NSW. As well as an exhilarating ride over vast golden dunes and wild bushland, you’ll hear from an Aboriginal guide about the history, culture and traditional food in the area. Chauffeur-driven Hummer tours are also available for those who don’t fancy being in charge of a four-wheeler. sandduneadventures.com.au

Take a thrilling jaunt across traditional lands of the Worimi people in Port Stephens, NSW. Photo / Destination NSW

Foodie discoveries

Sample bush tucker, gather shellfish and have a go at spearing mud crabs with Walkabout Cultural Adventures. The small group tours take place in Kuku Yalanji country, which spreads across North Queensland’s spectacular Daintree Rainforest and Cape Tribulation, and all foraged treasures are cooked up for lunch. Half-day, full-day and private walks are available. walkaboutadventures.com.au

Find your own bush tucker in the Daintree Rainforest with a little help from the expert guides at Walkabout Cultural Adventures. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Just outside Perth, Mandoon Estate sits on sacred land that has been farmed by the Noongar people for thousands of years. Now, visitors can join Noongar elder Dale Tilbrook to taste traditional food, hear about ancient farming methods, and be spellbound by the stories of the sprawling Swan Valley. Top it all off with a wine tasting at one of Western Australia’s most popular cellar doors. mandoonestate.com.au/experiences/bush-tucker-talk-and-tasting

Art with heart

If you’re headed to Canberra, don’t miss the First Australians exhibition at the National Museum of Australia. Spread across two floors, exhibits include breathtaking artworks and incredible artefacts from the earliest Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander custodians of the land. Also part of the exhibition, Talking Blak tells powerful stories of the Stolen Generations and ongoing issues faced by indigenous Australians. nma.gov.au/exhibitions/first-australians

First Australians is a must-see exhibition at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra. Photo / Richard Poulton

Over in Meanjin/Brisbane, Birrunga Gallery is known as one of the country’s most interesting Aboriginal-owned-and-operated art spaces, with free exhibitions that explore the creative traditions, histories and spirituality of a range of top First Nations artists. The popular on-site cafe serves up classic Aussie fare infused with native spices and ingredients. birrunga.com.au

Brisbane's Birrunga Gallery offers a range of free exhibitions showcasing First Nations art. Photo / Tourism and Events Queensland

Proving that art isn’t just for the walls of a museum, the Under the Surface Art Trail in Victoria’s Gippsland region includes carefully-crafted paintings on the sheds of an old factory, across a bridge, and along an underpass. Designed to connect people more deeply to the very land they’re standing on, the works tell the stories of Gunaikurnai Country, and viewers are encouraged to get up close to the art. visitgippsland.com.au/news/art-along-the-rail-trail

Also taking creativity outdoors, Giants of Manurah features a series of larger-than-life sculptures in secret locations around Mandjoogoordap/Manurah, about an hour’s drive from Perth. Download the map to start this family-friendly adventure, which spans the wetlands, waterways and native bush of the Bindjareb Noongar people, in search of the giants. Giantsofmandurah.com.au

Feed the soul

When it comes to immersing yourself in the sights, sounds and cuisines of another culture, a festival is one of the most fun ways to take a crash course. Up in Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, the Garma Festival is a window into the art, song, stories and rich traditions of the Yolngu people. On in late July, the festival is open to all comers and activities include a range of workshops and talks, film showings, an outdoor art gallery, and a spectacular bunggul (ceremonial dance) every evening at sunset. Garma.com.au

Featuring art, dance and storytelling, the Garma Festival takes place in Gulkula, NT. Photo / Tourism Australia

In Warrane/Sydney, the Yabun Festival is an action-packed, one-day event that celebrates the music and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures. Held annually on Australia Day (January 26), the event takes place on Gadigal land in Camperdown, north of the CBD. While visitors can expect a range of market stalls, talks and performances, music is the star of the show, with Yabun meaning “music to a beat” in Gadigal language. yabun.org.au

Celebrating pride

A highlight of Naarm/Melbourne’s creative calendar, the Midsumma Festival features a packed programme of dance, theatre, music and visual arts events with a focus on the LGBTQIA+ community. On from January 21 – February 12, the festival is all about championing queer artists and letting your colours shine, and everyone’s welcome to join the party. midsumma.org.au

Further north in Warrane/Sydney, be sure to snap a selfie on one of the many rainbow-coloured walkways from Coogee Beach to Prince Albert Park in the city centre. Sydney’s first LGBTQIA+ museum, Qtopia, is set to open in Darlinghurst next month, and the popular Bookshop Darlinghurst is the place to go for a range of reads on everything from identity to queer icons.

