Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Exploring Egypt: Nile cruise offers comfort and culture for solo travellers

By Lauren Thomas
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Two of the Pyramids of Giza. Photo / Lauren Thomas

Two of the Pyramids of Giza. Photo / Lauren Thomas

Travelling around Egypt is not for the faint-hearted, but the country is certainly a bucket-list one. For those eager to see it solo, a river cruise may be the perfect approach, writes Lauren Thomas.

There’s a famous saying in Egypt: whoever drinks from the Nile is destined to return.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save