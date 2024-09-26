Methven was originally named after a town in Perthshire, Scotland, that is also affected by the misplaced anti-drug ban.

The Māori name for the area, Piwakawaka, has mercifully escaped the attention of the cyber police - for now.

Little Methven appears to have been forgotten by the tech giant, which still allows users to search for “methylated spirits” or “method acting” or even US dance music act “The Crystal Method”.

The Blue Pub in Methven, Canterbury. Photo / Kelly Lynch

The Herald called around the town today and most locals were unaware of the blackout, but unfailingly polite about it.

Staff at the Methven i-Hub information centre said they were disappointed to learn of the move and expressed concern about its impact on local business.

A spokesperson for Mt Hutt Ski Area was also unaware of the ban when the Herald called and hoped it could soon be resolved.

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has been approached for comment.

Kids, don't do drugs. But consider Methven as a getaway location. Photo / NZME

Ashburton District Deputy Mayor and Methven resident Liz McMillan told the Herald that the change appeared to be very recent and urged visitors to seek out the area’s “natural highs” despite the ban.

“While we often consider Methven to be Canterbury’s best-kept secret, this probably goes a step too far,” McMillan said.

She said the council has contacted Meta to have the mistake fixed and are concerned it might affect local business, while noting the funny side of the issue.

McMillan encouraged others, especially Methven-based pages, to report the issue to Meta as well, to speed the process.

“Methven is a stunning destination that offers a wide range of natural ‘highs’,” McMillan said.

“From hitting the slopes of Mt Hutt to soaking away your troubles in the Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa, or dining at one of our many fine eateries, people should visit midcanterburynz.com to discover everything that Facebook is keeping hidden.”

Chris Marriner is an Auckland-based journalist covering trending news and social media. He joined the Herald in 2003 and previously worked in the Herald’s visual team. His mother-in-law hails from Methven and he has yet to visit.