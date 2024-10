One of New Zealand’s biggest drug busts uncovered, the new policy threatening 20 years behind bars for Kiwis in Bali and Florida braces for another ferocious storm.

Two fire trucks were on standby as an Air New Zealand plane came in for an emergency landing at Nelson Airport this morning.

Air New Zealand’s chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said the crew onboard experienced an air conditioning fault and diverted.

The flight left Christchurch at 6.02am bound for Auckland.

Instead, it diverted to Nelson where it made an emergency landing an hour later.